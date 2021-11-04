Upcoming Houston Food Events: Julep Celebrates Seven Years, Plus Oxtail and Tiki for Charity

Guests are invited to a Tequila & Wine Dinner at Alicia’s Mexican Grille locations, as well as at Galiana’s Tex Mex and Agave Bar, featuring a three-course, fall-inspired meal paired with Maestro Dobel premium tequilas and wine. Find upcoming dinners at the Alicia’s in Spring on Saturday, November 6; Galiana’s Tex Mex on Sunday, November 7; the Alicia’s Westchase location on Saturday, December 4; and the Alicia’s Sugar Land location on Saturday, December 11. Cost is $79++ per person and reservations are required.
On Sunday, November 7, Alba Huerta and the team at Julep, 1919 Washington, will celebrate the cocktail bar’s seventh anniversary, featuring an all-star lineup of guest bartenders from around the country, a pop up from one of the “Best Bars in the World” and drink specials all day starting at 4 p.m. Lynette Marrero, Meaghan Dorman, Nandini Khaund and Kellie Thorn will be guest bartending throughout the night, and the party will end with a bar takeover from Licorería Limantour, a Mexico City bar currently ranked No. 17 in the world.
Asia Society Texas, 1370 Southmore, is bringing back its popular Night Market event on Friday, November 12 from 6 to 10 p.m., featuring 40+ local AAPI-owned restaurants and small businesses and celebrating the vibrant diversity of Houston’s Asian American communities. Festival goers can expect games and activities for all ages and a variety of food trucks and local artisan vendors, plus free after-hours exhibition access and the launch of ASTX’s Unity Wall, an interactive installation inviting guests to write down what they can do to build a more inclusive society.
Hope Farms, 10401 Scott , invites guests to Cook the Harvest on Saturday, November 13, offering a special class on Pastry Techniques for Entertaining ($79/seat) with chef Carlos Meltzer. Participants will learn the basics behind making pastry dough, rolling out an even crust and blind baking, and discover the pastry batter behind clafoutis.
On Sunday, November 14, hop heads are invited to Yoga & Brew at Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant, 2000 Lyons. The hour yoga flow begins at 10 a.m., followed by food, drink, local vendors, and the Texans game on the Super Screen in the garden. Tickets are $10 and the first beer (or root beer, cider or Superfine Hard Seltzer) is included.
The Oxtail Mashup — in which Houston chefs and prized bartenders will come together for
a ‘mash up’ of food, drink, art, and music — is coming up on Sunday, November 14, taking place in the lush garden of Project Row Houses, 2521 Holman, from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s chef lineup includes Andre Burns of Burns BBQ, Andremica Braggs of One Feisty Chef, Jonny Rhodes of Broham Soul Food and Grocery/Indigo, Mark Clayton of Squable and more; as each is challenged to craft stellar oxtail creations while five bartenders craft tiki-inspired punches. Tickets are $75 for GA with five cocktail tickets, one sample of each bite and access to exhibits; and $135 for VIP with early entry, complimentary cocktails, unlimited sampling and access to exhibits. A percentage of proceeds raised throughout the evening will benefit Project Row Houses and Texas’ Children’ Sickle Cell Anemia programs throughout Houston.