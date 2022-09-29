Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Borscht Belt Pop-Up and Reverse Happy Hour

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
GJ Tavern, 737 Preston, has recently introduced a reverse happy hour menu, available Tuesday through Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 to 10 p.m. Chef Tim Reading joined the team in the spring and has revamped the menu with his signature dishes – simple, elegant and seasonally driven, but with big, bold flavors. Reverse happy hour highlights include $8 libations, $8 seasonal bruschette and Gulf fish crudo, and $11 fried meatballs.
On National Taco Day – Tuesday, October 4 – Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will offer select $1.50 tacos all day, in-store or for takeout and online. Additionally, the shop will give away free tacos for a year to 100 National Taco Day guests.
Toro Toro, 1300 Lamar, is getting into the Dia De Los Muertos spirit with a special prix-fixe menu from October 4 through November 6, with dishes paying homage to tradition with a twist–from Mole Coloradito and Seafood Pozole Verde to the El Ritual dessert with palo santo smoke. An exciting cocktail selection created by Johnathan Jones will also be on offer.
The 18th annual H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street, 9595 Six Pines, takes place on Thursday, October 6 from 6 to 9 p.m., with this year’s theme being “Illuminated.” The event encourages attendees to put on their favorite bling, light up attire and enjoy a night of illumination (light sticks and glow necklaces will also be distributed) as they enjoy three blocks of culinary creations, over 40+ wine tasting tents, 40+ craft beer selections and live music. Tickets are $65.
Hotel ZaZa is continues its Fall Tasting Series, held on select Thursday evenings at Monarch, 5701 Main, and Tipping Point, 9787 Katy Freeway, from 6 to 8 p.m., with the next event coming up on October 13 and featuring a Tequila sampling accompanied by hors d’oeuvres and tasting notes. Look out for the Red Wine tasting on November 10 and Bubbles event on December 15. The events are open to the public (21+) with tickets available for $75 (Memorial City and Museum District).
Running nightly Thursday, October 13 through Sunday, October 16, Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant, 1743 Post Oak, is bringing back its Borscht Belt Pop-up: Ziggy’s Roumanian Steak House, starring Dani Luv, former beloved comedian from the now-shuttered Sammy’s Roumanian Steakhouse. Beginning at 5 p.m. each night, the Schmooze Room will transform into its own version of Sammy’s Roumanian Steakhouse, which operated for more than 40 years in New York’s Lower East Side. Expect music, dancing and laughs, plus a full Roumanian dinner menu created for the shows as well as a full beverage menu from the bar, all available a la carte. Tickets (required in advance) are $25 per person and can be purchased by calling 281-407-9141.