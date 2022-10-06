Upcoming Houston Food Events: Sip Zero-Proof Cocktails During WellWeek

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Now through October 15, I’ll Have What She’s Having’s WellWeek invites participating restaurants and bars to create zero-proof cocktails or desserts to signify support for individuals whose health requires abstention from alcohol or sweets, with the establishments donating $1 per item sold during the campaign. This year the campaign benefits the Houston Recovery Center, The Montrose Center, and the mental health care funds for hospitality workers at IHWSH and Southern Smoke; and local participants include H-town Restaurant Group (Hugo’s, Xochi, Backstreet Café), Lagniappe Café, Agricole Hospitality (Eight Row Flint, Coltivare, Miss Carousel, Indianola), Local Foods, Fat Cat Creamery, Axelrad, and Two Headed Dog.
Guests are invited to an Atkinson Farms Dinner at Wild Oats, 2520 Airline, on Wednesday, October 12 at 6:30 p.m. The Wild Oats’ culinary team will collab with Spring-based, family-run farm on a four-course meal, with highlights included strawberry and kale fattoush salad with feta, cucumber, dill, and elote jalapeño poppers; okra, tomato and bell pepper stew with cornbread crusted snapper; chicken tajine with smoked carrots and burnt eggplant; and strawberry empanadas. Cost is $75 per person and reservations are available via Resy.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will host a Cognac Dinner on the Patio on Thursday, October 13. Chef Philippe Verpiand has paired with some of the finest cognacs from Maison Ferrand, overseen by top mixologist Kimberly Paul, with four courses, including a pork and duck pate salad, lobster bisque with Gulf shrimp, braised Colorado lamb shank and poached pears with cognac and vanilla cream. Cost is $115 per person and the dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Call 832-668-5808 or visit online.
On Thursday, October 13 at 6:30 p.m., Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, is joining up with Dreyfus Ashby & Co. distributors to present a three-course dinner from chef Martin Bolanos featuring four French wines from different regions of France. Highlights include Champagne and salmon gravlax, escargot, beef tenderloin with foie gras and a Bordeaux poached pear for dessert. Cost is $95 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 713-528-2264.
King’s BierHaus, 2044 E T C Jester, will host its 10th annual Oktoberfest the weekend of October 14-16, rocking time-honored events such as the Bavarian Strongman and Strongwoman contest, as well as more modern fun like the dog costume contest and King and Queen of Oktoberfest 2022 contest. The event will also feature live music, carnival games, a photo booth, raffles and giveaways, German and Austrian inspired food and drink, and a VIP experience with a three-course meal and tons of German drafts. Tickets are $18 for GA, $59 for a drinks pass, and $59-$99 for VIP.
The third annual Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week takes place on October 14-23, benefiting the Southern Smoke Foundation, which works to fund individuals in the food and beverage industry who are in crisis. Bars around the country will offer Old Fashioneds — including Eight Row Flint, Julep, One Armed Scissor and more – with a portion of funds donated and Elijah Craig donating an additional $100,000 to the cause.
Wine aficionados are invited to Brenner’s on the Bayou’s annual fall Wine Fest on Saturday, October 15 from 2-5 p.m., featuring live music, chef-crafted bites and award-winning wines from Duckhorn Vineyards, Caymus Vineyards and more. This year, attendees are encouraged to wear their best pink fashion to the event as a portion of the proceeds will go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc., in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Tickets are $150 per person and $250 for VIP (with VIP White House access, premium wine selections, chef crafted cuisine and an extended hour until 6 p.m.). The event is rain or shine.