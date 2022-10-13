Upcoming Houston Food Events: Pumpkin Pasta and a Witchy Brunch

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
This National Pasta Day (Thursday, October 13), chef Tim Reading has created a Pumpkin Cavatelli Pasta ($25) and Gulf Shrimp Scampi ($37) available at GJ Tavern, 737 Preston.
From October 17-23, Sorriso Italian Kitchen, 2 Waterway Square, will be offering a special tasting menu in honor of National Pasta Day. For $39 per person,guests can enjoy Agnolotti Truffle Ricotta, Gnocchi Short Rib Ragu and Pappardelle Lobster Prosecco Cream.
Every spring in Japan, Namazake is released on the market with great fanfare; and on Wednesday, October 19, Houstonians can learn about the unusual sake at Camerata, 1830 Westheimer. General manager and advanced sake professional Elyse Wilson will present a special Evening of Namazake from 4 p.m. to close, with Takachiyo sake in flights, other featured sakes by the glass and Japanese-inspired foods for snacking. There are no tickets required for admission.
On Thursday, October 20, Guard and Grace, 500 Dallas and Reddy Vineyards are teaming up for a four-course Texas wine dinner, with a reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner service beginning at 7. Enjoy passed appetizers such as Oak Grilled Gulf Crab Fingers and Crispy Quail and courses from pan seared diver scallop and sloe smoked prime beef shank over black rice grits to braised lamb leg cannelloni and spiced almond cake with cranberry and yuzu-orange curd. Cost is $120 per person.
The highly anticipated Southern Smoke Festival 2022 is coming up on Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23, with this year’s event featuring more than 60 of the best chefs and culinary celebrities from across the country. Score tickets for the Texas-sized H-Town Welcome Wagon hosted by Aaron Franklin and Hot Luck on Friday, Southern Smoke on Ice featuring “the raw bar to end all raw bars” on Saturday, and The East Downtown Throwdown featuring live fires, trailers, and pits on Sunday. All events benefit Southern Smoke Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that supports food and beverage workers nationwide in crisis and that has distributed nearly $10 million directly to people in the F&B industry nationwide in crisis via the Emergency Relief Fund to date.
Guests are invited to don magical attire for a Witchy Brunch at Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, on Saturday, October 29. Enjoy a three-course brunch menu featuring Brennan’s favorites like turtle soup and Egg’s Brennan from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees who dress up will receive a complimentary Trouble Tree bedecked in cocktail shots. Cost is $45 per person plus tax and tip and reservations required by calling 713-522-9711.