Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Holiday Miracle and Global World Cup Grub

November 17, 2022 4:00AM

Bosscat's got all kinds of World Cup action up its culinary sleeves.
Photo by Leslie Nguyen
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be played from Sunday, November 20 through Sunday, December 18, and Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer, is getting into the World Cup spirit. The restaurant will offer special menu items, coordinating cocktails and select $5 beers, all celebrating the USA, Mexico, France and England teams. Each menu will be available on the day that the team is playing, with items from All American Dogs and Sonora Perros to Fish and Chips and Birria Tacos.

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, is bringing back its seasonal sandwich, “It’s the Great Holiday Sandwich, Charlie Brown” ($21.95) for the holiday season, beginning the week of November 20 and running through the end of December. The towering sandwich features fresh roasted turkey, sage and chestnut stuffing and a generous layer of cranberry sauce, stacked up between two pieces of grilled challah bread along with sides.

Cult favorite holiday-themed cocktail pop-up Miracle is back in Houston, running Monday, November 21 through Saturday, December 31. This year, bars will be featuring an array of new cheery cocktails like the Grandma Got Runover by A T-Rex, Island of Misfit Toys and Ruldolph’s Rum Rhapsody; and local participating bars include Miracle at Johnny’s Gold Brick, Miracle at Winnie’s and Miracle at Galveston’s Daiquiri Time Out.

Toro Toro, 1300 Lamar, executive chef Rafael Villalpando and Casa Dragones will present a four-course Tequila Dinner with cocktail pairings on Tuesday, November 29, featuring a pour of the brand’s exclusive Joven tequila and live music. Cost is $125 per and dinner takes place from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. Reservations are required.

The LORO x Uchi Collaboration dinner has been moved to Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1, held at Loro, 1001 West 11th, for two nights only. The collaborative tasting menu will feature traditional Japanese dishes from the sushi institute, Uchi, and its sibling restaurants Uchiko and Uchibā, along with smoked meats from the Asian and Texan-inspired smokehouse, with highlights including sesame pecan noodles, beef rib, stuffed trout, key lime pie with ginger meringue and more. The menu is available for dine-in only and costs $74.95. Reservations are not required.

Every Saturday and Sunday in December, Hilton Americas - Houston will host the annual Breakfast with Santa experience at 1600 Bar + Grille, 1600 Lamar. Guests can reserve a table from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 
