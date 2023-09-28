Upcoming Houston Food Events: Earn a Free Pizza When You Shop for Cheese and Wine

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
On Thursday, September 28 at 7 p.m., Betelgeuse Betelgeuse is hosting a unique listening bar experience at its new Montrose location, 4500 Montrose, in partnership with Beam Suntory. Guests can enjoy a curated, all vinyl, custom soundtrack for the Studio Ghibli classic, Spirited Away, along with themed cocktails in celebration of Beam Suntory's 100th Anniversary. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
On select dates in October, high-end cocktail bar Refuge and game-changing omakase experience Neo are teaming up for an avant-garde inspired sushi omakase highlighting Neo’s dry-aging program. The 16-course tasting with curated beverage pairings by Bobby Heugel & Tommy Ho will take place at Refuge, 1424 Westheimer, is hosting. Reserve seats for $185 per person.
On Tuesday, October 3, March, 1624 Westheimer, and the team at Goodnight Hospitality are hosting a one-night-only dinner with award-winning author and James Beard honoree Jon Bonné, in celebration of his latest book, The New French Wine. The evening will feature ground-breaking wineries with a regional multi-course meal.
Every Wednesday, Montrose Cheese & Wine,1618 Westheimer, will be hosting a free community wine tasting from 5 to 7 p.m.; and that day, anyone who spends $75 or more at the shop can pop next door to enjoy a free pizza at sibling establishment Rosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer (dine-on only, available with the purchase of at least one other menu item). Choose from classics like Pepperoni with wood-roasted tomato sauce and mozzarella or the Cacio e Pepe pie with white sauce, formaggi al pepe and pecorino.
National Taco Day is on Wednesday, October 4, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop is celebrating by giving away two free tacos to all Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Rewards members (must be a member by Saturday, September 30). Additionally, all Fuzzy’s Taco Shop guests can enjoy $1.50 tacos all day long, including breakfast tacos, shredded chicken, ground beef, carnitas, brisket, grilled veggies and fried avocado options. Guests may order up to 10 tacos for $1.50. The offer is also available to Rewards members.
On Wednesday, October 4 and Thursday, October 5, Four Seasons Hotel Houston’s speakeasy bar and lounge, Bandista will welcome the bar team from Washington, DC’s Michelin-starred Bresca, Jônt, and the upcoming Press Club for an exclusive two-night pop-up engagement benefitting Camp H-Town. The pop-up will take place each night from 5 p.m to midnight each night, featuring four Bresca, Jônt and Press Club house cocktails and one collaboration cocktail, ranging from $20-$40 each. Reservations are required for 90-minute seatings.
The 19th annual H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street is set for Thursday. October 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets to the all-inclusive sip, eat and stroll are $75, featuring culinary creations, wine displays with industry experts, craft beers, live music and more over three blocks of Market Street.