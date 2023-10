Upcoming Houston Food Events: Conquer the "Big Tex" Burger and Brunch with Fellow Swi

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings: LORO Asian Smokehouse & Bar has relaunched its fan-favorite ramen special in time for fall, available at all LORO locations every Tuesday and Wednesday (dine-in and take-out) starting at 4 p.m. The brand new Miso-Chili Tonkotsu Ramen is made with charred bok choy, scallions, sun noodle, sesame, ajitama egg and choice of smoked sliced brisket or post oak grilled prawns. Rodeo Goat , 2105 Dallas, tips its hat to the State Fair of Texas with its “Big Tex” burger, available now through October 17. The over-the-top special features a 44 Farms all beef patty, chicken fried mashed potato cake, bacon, fried onion ring and chorizo gravy for $13; going head to head with the popular Hatch Me If You Can (white cheddar hatch chile queso, tortilla strips, roasted hatch green chiles, pan-fried onions and avocado ranch; $12.50) in its latest Burger Battle.On Saturday, October 7 from 4 to 9 p.m.,will host the second annual Oktoberfest, featuring brews in the Flying Saucer Biergarten, German bites from brats to pretzels, a curated Boho Market, live music and dancing, Oktoberfest games, contests and more. Tickets are $5 per person in advance and $7 per person the day of the event. Admission is free for children under 12. Flying Saucer Biergarten tasting packages are $25 in advance or $30 day of, which include 10 two-ounce tastings.The 5th annual A Taste of Cy-Fair will take place on Saturday, October 7 at the, 10615 Fry, with event proceeds benefiting Cy-Hope. The all-inclusive fete features bites from 30 participating restaurant alongside wine and beer tastings, live music and entertainment, Cypress market vendors, a silent auction and more. General admission ($50, $20 for children, free under 12) is from 5 to 8 p.m., and VIP early admission ($90) starts at 4 p.m. For more details and to buy tickets, visit,1919 Washington, will host its Annual Oyster Shucking Contest on Sunday, October 8 from 3 to 6 p.m.Some of Houston's top chefs — including Greg Gatlin (Gatlin's Fins and Feathers), Chris Roy (Winnie's), Mary Bass and Jabril Riddick (The Warwick) and more — will be squaring off in the friendly competition while a judging panel of Houston media talent will determine a winner based on shucking speed and overall presentation. The event is outdoors and a $5 entry fee will be accepted at the door. Proceeds will be donated to the winning chef's charity of choice. https://julephouston.com/After a successful run in spring, Heights & Co. , 1343 Yale, has brought back its popular collaborative Wednesday night dinner series for five evenings this fall. Next up is a collaboration withon Wednesday, October 11, followed byon October 25,on November 15, and a Heights & Co. Friendsgiving on November 22. Reserve a seat at the communal table via Resy On Saturday, October 14, all five The Union Kitchen locations will celebrate Taylor Swift with a bejeweled Eras Tour-themed brunch, coinciding with her first-ever concert film hitting the big screen. The menu includes Swift-themed specials like the Fearless Mimosa Flight; Sparks Fly Pancakes with Fruity Pebbles, Pop Rocks and whipped cream; Illicit Eclairs with lavender sprinkles; Brie Are Never Getting Back Together French toast with blackberry compote; and a Picture to Burn Chicken and Waffle Sandwich. Guests also expect raffles, swag, music and surprises. Reservations are recommended.