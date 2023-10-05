Upcoming Houston Food Events: Conquer the "Big Tex" Burger and Brunch with Fellow Swi

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
LORO Asian Smokehouse & Bar has relaunched its fan-favorite ramen special in time for fall, available at all LORO locations every Tuesday and Wednesday (dine-in and take-out) starting at 4 p.m. The brand new Miso-Chili Tonkotsu Ramen is made with charred bok choy, scallions, sun noodle, sesame, ajitama egg and choice of smoked sliced brisket or post oak grilled prawns.
Rodeo Goat, 2105 Dallas, tips its hat to the State Fair of Texas with its “Big Tex” burger, available now through October 17. The over-the-top special features a 44 Farms all beef patty, chicken fried mashed potato cake, bacon, fried onion ring and chorizo gravy for $13; going head to head with the popular Hatch Me If You Can (white cheddar hatch chile queso, tortilla strips, roasted hatch green chiles, pan-fried onions and avocado ranch; $12.50) in its latest Burger Battle.
On Saturday, October 7 from 4 to 9 p.m., Sugar Land Town Square will host the second annual Oktoberfest, featuring brews in the Flying Saucer Biergarten, German bites from brats to pretzels, a curated Boho Market, live music and dancing, Oktoberfest games, contests and more. Tickets are $5 per person in advance and $7 per person the day of the event. Admission is free for children under 12. Flying Saucer Biergarten tasting packages are $25 in advance or $30 day of, which include 10 two-ounce tastings.
The 5th annual A Taste of Cy-Fair will take place on Saturday, October 7 at the Bridgeland Lakeland Village Center, 10615 Fry, with event proceeds benefiting Cy-Hope. The all-inclusive fete features bites from 30 participating restaurant alongside wine and beer tastings, live music and entertainment, Cypress market vendors, a silent auction and more. General admission ($50, $20 for children, free under 12) is from 5 to 8 p.m., and VIP early admission ($90) starts at 4 p.m. For more details and to buy tickets, visit
Julep,1919 Washington, will host its Annual Oyster Shucking Contest on Sunday, October 8 from 3 to 6 p.m.Some of Houston's top chefs — including Greg Gatlin (Gatlin's Fins and Feathers), Chris Roy (Winnie's), Mary Bass and Jabril Riddick (The Warwick) and more — will be squaring off in the friendly competition while a judging panel of Houston media talent will determine a winner based on shucking speed and overall presentation. The event is outdoors and a $5 entry fee will be accepted at the door. Proceeds will be donated to the winning chef's charity of choice. https://julephouston.com/
After a successful run in spring, Heights & Co., 1343 Yale, has brought back its popular collaborative Wednesday night dinner series for five evenings this fall. Next up is a collaboration with Dante’s River Oaks on Wednesday, October 11, followed by Burmalicious by Suu on October 25, Hamsa on November 15, and a Heights & Co. Friendsgiving on November 22. Reserve a seat at the communal table via Resy.
On Saturday, October 14, all five The Union Kitchen locations will celebrate Taylor Swift with a bejeweled Eras Tour-themed brunch, coinciding with her first-ever concert film hitting the big screen. The menu includes Swift-themed specials like the Fearless Mimosa Flight; Sparks Fly Pancakes with Fruity Pebbles, Pop Rocks and whipped cream; Illicit Eclairs with lavender sprinkles; Brie Are Never Getting Back Together French toast with blackberry compote; and a Picture to Burn Chicken and Waffle Sandwich. Guests also expect raffles, swag, music and surprises. Reservations are recommended.