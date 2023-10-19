Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Beer Fueled Oktoberfest Dinner and Pop-Up Halloween Bar

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Ninja Ramen, 4219 Washington, is getting bewitched for Halloween, transforming its space into pop-up cocktail (and mocktail) bar The Cursed Cauldron now through Halloween night.
Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer, is hosting the third edition of ‘4 Hands by Musaafer’, a dinner series featuring worldly collaborations with chefs of different backgrounds from around the globe, with James Beard Award-winning chef Benchawan Jabthong Painter on on Wednesday, October 25 at 5 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. The menu for the evening will highlight the distinct culinary heritage of both Mayank Istwal’s (Musaafer) and chef Painter’s backgrounds and homelands. Seats are $190 per person plus tax and gratuity.
In celebration of fall and Oktoberfest, State Fare Kitchen & Bar is teaming up with Saint Arnold Brewing Company to host a three course craft beer dinner, available at all three locations from Friday, October 20 to Tuesday, October 31st. Highlights include German charcuterie, wagyu medallions with bacon braised spaetzle and brown butter vinaigrette and buttered pecan tart a la mode. Cost is $50++ per person with reservations highly recommended.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, is hosting its annual Texas Wine Dinner on Thursday, October 26 at 6 p.m. With features from Gulf Coast vuelve a la vida seafood cocktail and smoked lamb empanada to 44 Farms coulotte and cowboy bean ragout, this year’s dinner will feature Reddy Vineyards with special guest Dr. Akhil Reddy. Tickets are $165++ per person.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, is hosting an 11th Anniversary Dinner on Thursday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m., with four courses featuring fowl, beef and fish, all thoughtfully paired with Saint Emilion wines. Cost of the dinner is $120 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 832-668-5808.
Austin-based yoga and wine educator Vino Vinyasa has brought its signature classes to Houston, with the next event at C. Baldwin Hotel Houston, 400 Dallas, on Sunday, October 29 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Your $30 ticket gets you a vinyasa-style yoga class and wine tasting after the yoga flow.