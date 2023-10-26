Upcoming Houston Food Events: Support Coastal Conservation at Blues & Brews

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
The Waffle Bus is collaborating with Blk Mkt Birria on a limited-time birria burger, available one-day-only on Friday, October 27 at its Montrose location, 1540 West Alabama. The gut-buster features a quarter pound Black Angus smash burger topped with a mozzarella cheese skirt, beef barbacoa birria, cilantro, diced purple onions, chipotle mayo, and avocado verde salsa on a toasted red brioche bun with a consomme dipper on the side for $11.99. Get it from 11 a.m. until sold out.
Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, and Houston Dairymaids will host a fall Beer & Cheese Pairing on Sunday, October 29, held in the Beer Hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Folks can enjoy five cheeses selected by the Dairymaids paired with five Saint A brews, plus a buffet featuring soft pretzels, Lawnmower queso and mustard. Tickets are $45 per person.
Pumpkin beer fans can also score seats to Saint Arnold’s The Great Pumpkin Beer Dinner, held on Tuesday, October 31 (Halloween night). Doors open at 6 p.m. for a pre-dinner beer, and dinner service begins at 6:30 featuring beer-paired dishes like pumpkin gnocchi, Pumpkinator braised wagyu beef cheek, pumpkin cheesecake mousse and more. Tickets are $125 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity and seating will be community style.
Goode Co.’s charitable Brews & Blues event is going down on Thursday, November 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, featuring live music and Gulf Coast eats from Bay gumbo and campechanda to Gulf shrimp taquitos. Tickets ($100) include access to the party, food and two craft cocktails. A collaboration between Goode Company and the Coastal Conservation Association, a portion of the event's proceeds will go towards CCA's ‘Building Conservation Trust’, ensuring the preservation of marine resources and enhancing anglers' access.
World-renowned festival La Fête du Champagne makes its Texas debut on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4. Friday’s events include a Champagne Pierre Paillard Lunch ($425) at Navy Blue, 2445 Times, at noon; and Champagne Salon & Champagne Delamotte Dinner ($950) at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown, 1200 McKinney, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday continues with the La Fête Tasting ($165) from noon to 2 p.m. and closes with the Gala DInner ($775) at 6:30 p.m., both held at Bludorn, 807 Taft.
On Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4, The Bastion Collection will bring together two of its acclaimed chefs – Olivier Jean (L’Atelier Robuchon, Le Jardinier Switzerland) and Felipe Botero (Le Jardinier) – in a collaborative series celebrating Switzerland and Houston at Le Jardinier, 5500 Main. Things kicks off with a three-course lunch offering on Friday, with highlights including Black Diamond caviar and crab, Texas-inspired striploin with artichoke and gruyere stuffed macaroni and Swiss meringue with mango sorbet and fruit confit; followed by a Friday and Saturday five-course dinner menu featuring steamed souffle, poached cod with vegetable sabayon, Swiss cheeses paired with Swiss wine and more. Cost is $76 for lunch and $185 for dinner and All attendees will be gifted with chocolate bonbons from Swiss chocolatier Stettler Castrischer.