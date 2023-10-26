Navigation
Upcoming Houston Food Events: Support Coastal Conservation at Blues & Brews

October 26, 2023 6:53AM

Goode Co.’s Brews & Blues event raises funds for the Coastal Conservation Association with an evening of Gulf Coast eats and music.
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

The Waffle Bus is collaborating with Blk Mkt Birria on a limited-time birria burger, available one-day-only on Friday, October 27 at its Montrose location, 1540 West Alabama. The gut-buster features a quarter pound Black Angus smash burger topped with a mozzarella cheese skirt, beef barbacoa birria, cilantro, diced purple onions, chipotle mayo, and avocado verde salsa on a toasted red brioche bun with a consomme dipper on the side for $11.99. Get it from 11 a.m. until sold out.

Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, and Houston Dairymaids will host a fall Beer & Cheese Pairing on Sunday, October 29, held in the Beer Hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Folks can enjoy five cheeses selected by the Dairymaids paired with five Saint A brews, plus a buffet featuring soft pretzels, Lawnmower queso and mustard. Tickets are $45 per person.

Pumpkin beer fans can also score seats to Saint Arnold’s The Great Pumpkin Beer Dinner, held on Tuesday, October 31 (Halloween night). Doors open at 6 p.m. for a pre-dinner beer, and dinner service begins at 6:30 featuring beer-paired dishes like pumpkin gnocchi, Pumpkinator braised wagyu beef cheek, pumpkin cheesecake mousse and more. Tickets are $125 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity and seating will be community style.

Goode Co.’s charitable Brews & Blues event is going down on Thursday, November 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, featuring live music and Gulf Coast eats from Bay gumbo and campechanda to Gulf shrimp taquitos. Tickets ($100) include access to the party, food and two craft cocktails. A collaboration between Goode Company and the Coastal Conservation Association, a portion of the event's proceeds will go towards CCA's ‘Building Conservation Trust’, ensuring the preservation of marine resources and enhancing anglers' access.

World-renowned festival La Fête du Champagne makes its Texas debut on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4. Friday’s events include a Champagne Pierre Paillard Lunch ($425) at Navy Blue, 2445 Times, at noon; and Champagne Salon & Champagne Delamotte Dinner ($950) at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown, 1200 McKinney, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday continues with the La Fête Tasting ($165) from noon to 2 p.m. and closes with the Gala DInner ($775) at 6:30 p.m., both held at Bludorn, 807 Taft.

On Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4, The Bastion Collection will bring together two of its acclaimed chefs – Olivier Jean (L’Atelier Robuchon, Le Jardinier Switzerland) and Felipe Botero (Le Jardinier) – in a collaborative series celebrating Switzerland and Houston at Le Jardinier, 5500 Main. Things kicks off with a three-course lunch offering on Friday, with highlights including Black Diamond caviar and crab, Texas-inspired striploin with artichoke and gruyere stuffed macaroni and Swiss meringue with mango sorbet and fruit confit; followed by a Friday and Saturday five-course dinner menu featuring steamed souffle, poached cod with vegetable sabayon, Swiss cheeses paired with Swiss wine and more. Cost is $76 for lunch and $185 for dinner and All attendees will be gifted with chocolate bonbons from Swiss chocolatier Stettler Castrischer.  
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
