Upcoming Houston Food Events: Friendsgiving and Free BBQ for Veterans

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
On Tuesday, November 7 at 7 p.m., Sixty Vines in The Woodlands, 9595 Six Pines, invites guests to its first wine pairing dinner in partnership with California’s Stolpman Vineyards. Enjoy a curated menu featuring Stolpman wines, inspired cocktails and culinary pairings that embody each of the five elements of Ballard Canyon. Tickets are $95.
Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, is hosting a Tequila Dinner on Thursday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $125 per person and highlights include chipilín tamal mole, red snapper pastor, corn masa coconut pudding and more.
Feges BBQ Spring Branch, 8217 Long Point, continues its Veterans meal program with a Veteran’s Day offering. All service members can get a free bbq meal from open to close on Saturday, November 11. Owner Patrick Feges is an Iraq war veteran and Purple Heart recipient, and he and his wife-partner Erin Smith have set up the meal program via donations throughout the year.
Heights & Co., 1343 Yale, continues its popular collaborative Wednesday night dinner series, featuring Hamsa on November 15 and the Heights & Co. Friendsgiving on November 22. Reserve a spot at the communal table via Resy.
The inaugural Honeyland Festival is set to highlight Black expression across food, spirits, music and art, held from November 11-12 at Sugar Land’s Crown Festival Park. Food and beverage stars include Trill Burger owner, rapper and hometown hero Bun B, Lucille’s Hospitality’s Chris Williams, sommelier Andre Hueston Mack and more. Passes start at $95.
Diwali returns this November 12, opening a five-day period of parties, prayer and good will; and Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant, 3300 Kirby, will celebrate with a special menu honoring the Festival of Lights. Chef and co-owner Sunil Srivastava has created a variety of sweets that can be purchased to-go, plus a menu of traditional Festival dishes for those who want to bring their celebrations to the restaurant, including zarda pulao (sweet rice with saffron and nuts), warqi samosa with raisins and peas and katahal ke kathi (Indian tacos). The menu is available a la carte.
Guard and Grace Houston, 500 Dallas, is celebrating four years with a chef’d up event, "An Ohana Affair," on Wednesday, November 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. Owner and executive chef of TAG Restaurant Group Troy Guard has collaborated with renowned chefs including Chase Voelz of Bludorn, Drake Leonards of Eunice, Travis McShane of Ostia, H Town Restaurant Group's Hugo Ortega and more. Tickets start at $75 and $25 from each ticket sold going directly back to Kids’ Meals, Inc.