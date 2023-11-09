Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Friendsgiving Brunch and Free Sushi Raffle

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
TEN Sushi & Cocktail Bar, 4200 Westheimer, is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Thursday, November 16; and to commemorate the milestone, the fan favorite is raffling off gift cards valued at $365 each. Any customer who dines in now through November 15 will have the opportunity to enter by placing their receipt or business card into the raffle bin and the drawings will take place each day at 3 p.m. with the final drawing on the evening of November 16 (the finale winner will receive both a $365 gift card and a certificate good for a custom omakase dining experience for ten guests at their home or at Ten Sushi).
Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, is bringing back its signature Tamale Stand starting Monday, November 13. Locals can grab Norteños style scratchmade tamales available in half dozen ($12) or full dozen ($24) in varieties including Pork in Red Chile, Chicken in Red Chile, Black Bean & Cheese and more. Oaxaqueños style options like Chicken in Black Mole, Portobello Mushroom and the new Chipilin are also available in half dozen ($22.50) and $45 for a dozen. Tamales are available for delivery or pickup and can be ordered hot ready-to eat or as cold take-home packages to cook at home. Visit Picos.net to place an order or call 832-831-9940.
Downtown whiskey bar Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, will be hosting its epic Whiskey Week 2023 from Monday, November 13 through Saturday, November 18. In addition to tastings, exclusive barrel releases and the launch of a new whiskey label from Jack Daniels, highlights include two paired dinners— one with The Dalmore and Riel on November 13 and a second with 2023 Whiskey Icon and Texas whiskey Ironroot Republic paired with James Beard finalist Blood Bros BBQ on November 15.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will host its annual Spirit Round Table Turkey Trot Tasting on Tuesday, November 14. Tickets are $40 and feature an evening of Wild Turkey, light bites and learning. The fun runs from 5 to 7 p.m.
On Wednesday, November 15, Napa Valley Vintners is hosting an exclusive tasting and benefit for Southern Smoke Foundation at the historic fire station turned events venue, Station 3, 1919 Houston. Guests can sip wines from some of Napa Valley’s best producers and snack on shawarma skewers, tabbouleh, hummus and more from Al Shami Mediterranean Grill. Tickets are $95 and all proceeds benefit Southern Smoke’s Emergency Relief and Behind You programs to support industry workers.
Author Andrew Friedman —who’s been reporting and broadcasting about chefs and kitchen culture for nearly 25 years— is celebrating the release of his second book THE DISH, with a three-course lunch at Bludorn, 807 Taft, on Thursday, November 16 at 11:45 a.m. Highlights include duck terrine on grilled sourdough with whole grain mustard and pickles, a chicken main alongside rutabaga, Swiss chard and sweet potato, and pavlova with strawberries, brown butter sage and yuzu curd. Reservations are $65 and each guest will receive a copy of the book.
The Union Kitchen locations invite guests to a "Gobble 'til You Wobble" Friendsgiving Brunch on Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Hit the complimentary hot chocolate and apple cider bar, or add on boozy drinks from pumpkin espresso tinis to spiced wines as you enjoy features including apple cinnamon rolls, harvest waffles and more.
This holiday season, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchens’ owner Sylvia Casares is devoting three cooking classes at her Eldridge location to share that ancient art of tamale making, and the first class hits the table on Saturday, November 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. Cost is $75 per person and participants will learn to make pork and chicken tamales. Two more Saturday-afternoon classes on December 2 and December 16.