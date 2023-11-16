Upcoming Houston Food Events: Sip Festive Booze at a Holiday-Themed Pop Up

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Christmas themed cocktail pop-up bar Miracle is back with festive original cocktails, over-the-top and kitschy holiday decor and nostalgic fun, open November 17 through December 30. Local pop-ups include Miracle at Johnny’s Gold Brick (by reservation, 2518 Yale; Miracle at Winnie’s (walk-ins), 3622 Main; and Miracle at Daiquiri Time Out (walk-ins), 2701 Market, in Galveston.
The Savoy, 4402 Emancipation, will host a 500-Meal Thanksgiving Giveaway on Monday, November 20 from 4 to 6 p.m., teaming up with Quad HTX Restaurant & Sports Lounge and other Third Ward businesses to give back to the community. No registration is necessary and guests are invited to walk up, grab a plate and enjoy a hot Thanksgiving feast free of charge.
Heights & Co., 1343 Yale, will host a Friendsgiving Feast on Wednesday, November 22. In addition to its regular menu and a special curated Thanksgiving-themed menu ($40, Resy), the patio bar and restaurant will feature a champagne bar, fire pits complete with fixin’s for s’mores and espresso martinis and a photo wall.
On the eve of Thanksgiving, Dante’s River Oaks, 4340 Westheimer, will offer an Italian Thanksgiving feast. For $60, guests can enjoy a five course meal served family style, complete with complimentary bubbles and a dessert Carajillo. On Black Friday, the restaurants will customers offer a complimentary spritz or glass of bubbles with their lunch order.
EZ’s Liquor Lounge, 3302 White Oak, will host its second annual Thanksgiving Potluck on Thursday, November 23 at 6 p.m. The Agricole hangout will provide a hefty pot of Goose and Andouille Gumbo while guests are invited to bring additional dishes to share (not required).
On Black Friday, November 24, Eight Row Flint Heights, 1039 Yale, will be showcasing distilleries as they raffle off t-shirts and signage from various distilleries every hour starting at 11 a.m. and running all day.
Tinseltown: The Christmas Speakeasy is opening at Chatters Cafe, 140 South Heights, on November 24 and running until December 30. The halls will be decked and the pop-up bar will feature festive tunes, holiday cocktails and fun. Tickets cost $22 and include 90-minute entry.
Ouisie’s, 3939 San Felipe, will hold tradition with its annual Miss Ruby Bubbles Dinner on Thursday, November 30, celebrating 65 years with the famed red dress. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the evening will features Piper-Heidsick Champagnes and five paired courses, including grilled salmon salad, grilled Texas quail with a cranberry glaze and stuffed with andouille sausage, lemon sole, a venison chop in a mustard and brandy glaze and a raspberry tart. Cost is $130 per person, plus tax and gratuity and reservations are required.