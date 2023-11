Upcoming Houston Food Events: Sip Festive Booze at a Holiday-Themed Pop Up

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:Christmas themed cocktail pop-up bar Miracle is back with festive original cocktails, over-the-top and kitschy holiday decor and nostalgic fun, open November 17 through December 30. Local pop-ups include Miracle at Johnny’s Gold Brick (by reservation, 2518 Yale; Miracle at Winnie’s (walk-ins), 3622 Main; and Miracle at Daiquiri Time Out (walk-ins), 2701 Market, in Galveston. The Savoy , 4402 Emancipation, will host a 500-Meal Thanksgiving Giveaway on Monday, November 20 from 4 to 6 p.m., teaming up withand other Third Ward businesses to give back to the community. No registration is necessary and guests are invited to walk up, grab a plate and enjoy a hot Thanksgiving feast free of charge. Heights & Co. , 1343 Yale, will host a Friendsgiving Feast on Wednesday, November 22. In addition to its regular menu and a special curated Thanksgiving-themed menu ($40, Resy ), the patio bar and restaurant will feature a champagne bar, fire pits complete with fixin’s for s’mores and espresso martinis and a photo wall.On the eve of Thanksgiving, Dante’s River Oaks , 4340 Westheimer, will offer an Italian Thanksgiving feast. For $60, guests can enjoy a five course meal served family style, complete with complimentary bubbles and a dessert Carajillo. On Black Friday, the restaurants will customers offer a complimentary spritz or glass of bubbles with their lunch order. EZ’s Liquor Lounge , 3302 White Oak, will host its second annual Thanksgiving Potluck on Thursday, November 23 at 6 p.m. The Agricole hangout will provide a hefty pot of Goose and Andouille Gumbo while guests are invited to bring additional dishes to share (not required).On Black Friday, November 24, Eight Row Flint Heights , 1039 Yale, will be showcasing distilleries as they raffle off t-shirts and signage from various distilleries every hour starting at 11 a.m. and running all day. Tinseltown: The Christmas Speakeasy is opening at Chatters Cafe, 140 South Heights, on November 24 and running until December 30. The halls will be decked and the pop-up bar will feature festive tunes, holiday cocktails and fun. Tickets cost $22 and include 90-minute entry. Ouisie’s , 3939 San Felipe, will hold tradition with its annual Miss Ruby Bubbles Dinner on Thursday, November 30, celebrating 65 years with the famed red dress. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the evening will features Piper-Heidsick Champagnes and five paired courses, including grilled salmon salad, grilled Texas quail with a cranberry glaze and stuffed with andouille sausage, lemon sole, a venison chop in a mustard and brandy glaze and a raspberry tart. Cost is $130 per person, plus tax and gratuity and reservations are required.