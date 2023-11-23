Upcoming Houston Food Events: Hanukkah Feasts and Tasty Bite for a Cause

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Restaurateurs Benjy Levit and Partner Dylan Murray have appointed former Pass & Provisions co-owner and star chef Seth Siegel-Gardner to be culinary and creative director of their concepts, including Local Foods, Lees Den, Eau Tour and the soon to open Mexican concept in West University. With Siegel-Gardner’s close relationship with Chris Shepherd and Southern Smoke Foundation, Eau Tour, 5117 Kelvin, will be offering a special menu item throughout November, Crispy Pork Rillette with champagne cane vinegar reduction, with 100 percent of the proceeds donated back to the non-profit.
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company, 2101 Summer, is hosting an exclusive tasting of its Vintage Gingerbread Stouts on Wednesday, November 29 and Saturday, December 9. Tickets ($50) include a vertical sampling of various vintages, small bites food pairing, private tour of the brewery and a special gift to take home.
Fine French cognac and bitter orange liqueur Grand Marnier is bringing its Grand Encounter tasting experience to Houston’s Sawyer Yards on November 29–December 1. Guests can enjoy signature tastings of Grand Marnier Cuvée Louis Alexandre during a night of live hip hop music and fun. Reserve your spot online.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will host its annual Champagne and Caviar Dinner featuring Gosset and Altima on Thursday, November 30 at 6 p.m. Champagne paired highlights include foie gras mousse with Kaluga, bay scallop and leek gratin with Oscietra Onyx; North American bison and bone marrow tartare with Oscietra Gold Imperial caviar and more. Cost is $235++ per person.
The Bastion Collection’s culinary director and Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli joins protégé chef de cuisine Felipe Botero for the “Le Brunch du Jardin,” held Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 at Le Jardinier, 5500 Main. The luxe four course brunches will spotlight seasonal delicacies like black and white truffles and caviar, with menu items from smoked Okra King salmon with Kaluga caviar to Wagyu beef bavette with truffle sabayon. Cost iss $85 per person; $60 addition for caviar and shaved truffle, and $75 for Gosset Champagne pairings.
The eight days and nights of Chanukah begin at sundown, Thursday, December 7, and as always, Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, is prepped to help all who celebrate. Pre-order from the Chanukah and Festival of Lights menus filled with latkes and matzo balls, fried kreplach and brisket, hummus and salmon, deli platters and desserts and more. All orders must be made at least 48 hours in advance.