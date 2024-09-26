Upcoming Houston Food Events: The Beefy “Big Tex” is Back at Rodeo Goat

Navigation
September 26, 2024 4:00AM

Photo by Raynor Brumfield
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Rodeo Goat, 2105 Dallas, is tipping its cowboy hat to the State Fair of Texas, bringing back its over-the-top “Big Tex” burger, available September 27 through October 20 and featuring a 44 Farms all-beef patty, chicken fried mashed potato cake, bacon, fried onion ring and chorizo gravy for $13.49. Guests can also enjoy seasonal Pumpkin Spice Goat Balls, deep-fried, cheesecake-filled balls coated in pumpkin spice and served with mascarpone dip.

Flying Fish, 1815 North Durham, pays homage to “Big Tex” and the State Fair of Texas with menu specials from September 27 through October 20. Highlights include Larry’s Deep Fried Banana Pudding, Nashville Hot Sandwiches with fried catfish filetes or fried chicken breast and Alligator Queso. Drive.

Ouisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens, 3939 San Felipe, will host a Jada Vineyard California Wine Dinner on Thursday, October 3, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Features include a wild boar tenderloin hors d’oeuvres, salmon tartare, roasted dover sole, veal osso buco and artisan cheese and fruit. Cost is $139 per person plus tax and gratuity.

MF Lobster & Seafood, 3711 Autry Park, will host a South African wine dinner on Tuesday, October 8, featuring the wines of Babylonstoren and special guest Charl Goetzee, Babylonstoren’s cellar master. Chef Chris Kinjo will create a six-course, wine-paired menu, with highlights including baked mussels, blackened tuna, grilled lamb chops and pan-fried branzino. Cost is $85 per person, and the dinner begins at 7 pm. Call 713-993-6428 to reserve​.

Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, is hosting two exclusive events featuring Kagan Cellars, hosted by award-winning winemaker Mark Ellenberger. Enjoy an intimate evening of wine and storytelling at a Meet The Winemaker event on Tuesday, October 8 at 6 p.m. ($45 per person); and a luxurious five-course Kagan Cellars’ Wine Dinner on Wednesday, October 9 at 6 p.m. ($150 per person).
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

