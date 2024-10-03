Upcoming Houston Food Events: Pizza with a Purpose and Kolaches Go Italian

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Astrodome Conservancy is partnering with bars across Houston to raise awareness and funds toward ensuring the iconic structure’s future at the heart of NRG Park. Locals are encouraged to Drink Out for the Dome by sipping on specially created Dome-themed adult beverages, with $1 from each drink purchased supporting the Astrodome Conservancy. Participating restaurants and bars include 8th Wonder Brewery, Home Run Dugout, Kanpai Club, Patterson Park, The Pit Room and more.
This October, Kolache Shoppe has teamed up with Rosie Cannonball for its monthly kolache collab, offering a Kolache di Recco stuffed with diced mortadella and crescenza, a mild, creamy cow’s milk cheese, rolled into layers of Kolache Shoppe’s signature enriched dough then finished with honey butter and flaky Maldon salt. Goodnight Hospitality’s Felipe Riccio and Austin Waiter were inspired by focaccia di recco, an Italian cheese-stuffed flatbread popular at Rosie Cannonball. The kolache is on offer Get them Thursday through Saturday at Greenway and Friday through Sunday at Heights and Pearland shops for $2 a pop.
Zanti Cucina Italiana, 1958 West Gray, is celebrating National Pizza Month this October by partnering with Sky High for Kids for a special pizza-filled month with a purpose. For every pizza sold, Zanti will donate $5 to Sky High, supporting their mission to fight childhood cancer.
The Original Ninfa’s will host a collaboration dinner with guest chef David Cordúa of The Lymbar on Wednesday, October 9 at its Uptown location, 1700 Post Oak. The evening will begin with passed appetizers of infladita de ceviche, arancini de paella and scallop aguachile with welcome wines and cocktails; followed by a three-course dinner paired with XOLO Wines from Casa Itzcuintle winery. The evening will conclude on the back patio with an interactive churro station and cocktail bar. Tickets are $95 plus tax and gratuity.
The Butcher's Ball is back in Houston, taking place at Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point, on Sunday, October 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. Folks can expect a lively celebration of flavor and Texas culture, starting with bites sizzling over an open fire, cocktails from Basil Hayden and a tasting of small batch tequila from Joe Pat of Penta Tequila, followed by a four-course feast crafted by the talented chef Erin Feges and chef Sasha Grumman, paired with wines from Poggio Costa, The Pairing and The Hilt Estate. Tickets are $170 and the special evening will also raise funds for Mighty Oaks and its mission to help veterans recover from PTSD and trauma. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.