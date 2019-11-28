Upcoming Houston Food Events: Take a Field Trip to Philly at Bernie's Burger Bus

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Bernie's Burger Bus, 5407 Bellaire, 2643 Commercial Center, 2200 Yale, 6324 Highway 6, has rolled out its latest limited-time creations at all locations. Dig into the Locker Room Burger, a house-ground patty topped with shaved sirloin steak, charred bell peppers, tipsy onions and pickled jalapeño, and provolone on a butter-toasted hoagie bun ($11.99); or the Locker Room Fries, with all the Philly cheesesteak fixin’s plus some green chili queso ($6.99/$9.99); and tack on Concession Stand Cheese Curds ($5.99) and the Sunday Scaries Shake ($7), a vanilla base with chopped Heath bar and whipped cream.

On Wednesday, December 4, James Beard Book Award winner, author Toni Tipton-Martin, will head to Houston to celebrate the release of her new book Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking with a one-night-only dinner with chef Chris Williams at Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, beginning with a meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. and a dinner at 7. The duo — who have been longtime friends and colleagues — will present a five-course wine dinner that will allow guests to mix, mingle and dine with Tipton-Martin while indulging in dishes inspired by the stories of Jubilee, which the restaurant’s namesake, Lucille B. Smith, appears in. In keeping with the theme of the book, wine pairings will showcase all female, African-American wine makers. Each reservation ($120) also includes a signed copy of Jubilee.

Whiskey Cake locations will be throwing it back to 1933 with a Repeal Day celebration and drink specials from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, December 5. Guests can expect ‘30s themed fun, classic cocktails including an Old Fashioned, Sazerac, Manhattan and 1933 made with Fords Gin, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, vanilla orgeat and fresh lemon juice ($10 each, $5 after 9 p.m.).

Bisou, 4444 Westheimer, and Houston-based fitness brand Accel Lifestyle are teaming up for a Brunch Showcase, featuring specialty dishes and cocktails at the trendy River Oaks District brunch spot on Saturday, December 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit bisourestaurant.com or call 713-955-3855 for reservations.

13 Celsius, 3000 Caroline, is celebrating its 13th anniversary with a series of 13 events this December. First up, a Sunday Supper with Dominique Macquet on Sunday, December 8. Other events include The Ultimate Wine and Cheese Class with the Houston Dairymaids on Monday, December 9; and an Au Naturale: Naughty & Natty Wine Night on Tuesday, December 10. See the entire list of events online.

EXPAND Chef Erin Smith of Feges BBQ is just one of the talented chefs in the new class of Houston Rising Stars. Photo by Robert Jacob Lerma

National restaurant industry magazine StarChefs has announced the 2019 class of Houston Rising Stars, with the class including neo-soul chef Johnny Rhodes at Indigo, Erin Smith of Feges BBQ, Nick Wong of UB Preserv and Better Luck Tomorrow’s Natasha Douglas, among scores of other local talent. To celebrate, the StarChefs Houston Rising Stars event will take place on Tuesday, December 10 at The Corinthian, 202 Fannin, with a VIP reception at 5:45 p.m., an awards ceremony at 6:30 and a tasting gala from 7:15 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $85 for GA with access to the ceremony and tasting gala; and $125 for VIP.