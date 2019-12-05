Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Galatoire's Inspired Holiday Brunch

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

This holiday season, Berg Hospitality Group will host two Brunches with Santa. Guests are invited to join B.B. Italia, 14795 Memorial, for its inaugural Brunch & Photos with Santa Claus on Sunday, December 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring pictures with Santa, a brunch buffet, hot chocolate and cider bars, Christmas cookies and more (reservations required; $25 for kids and $45 for adults). On Saturday, December 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak, will host its inaugural Breakfast & Photos with Santa, a festive opportunity to enjoy pictures with Santa, a prix-fixe menu, hot chocolate and cider bars, specialty cocktails and more (reservations required; $45 for children and $65 for adults).

13 Celsius, 3000 Caroline, continues its series of 13 events celebrating its 13th anniversary this December, with the next fun events including The Ultimate Wine and Cheese Class with the Houston Dairymaids on Monday, December 9; and an Au Naturale: Naughty & Natty Wine Night on Tuesday, December 10; and Friday the 13th Masquerade on Friday, December 13. See the entire list of events online.

The Tomball German Christmas Market & Festival will take place near Old Town Tomball’s Historical Train Depot Plaza, 201 South Elm, on Friday, December 13 through Sunday, December 15. Expect more than 200 street vendors, German and holiday food, beer and wine, a petting zoo, street performers, arts and crafts, four stages of live music and more. Admission is free and hours are Friday 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, December 14, chef Philippe Verpiand will be serving different versions of bouillabaisse at both Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, and Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, in honor of National Bouillabaisse Day. At Brasserie, dig into a localized version with shrimp, Gulf snapper redfish and saffron rouille ($20 at lunch and $30 at dinner). At Etoile Cuisine et Bar, guests will find a bouillabaisse much like the traditional stew which originated with Marseille fishermen, a bountiful collection of shrimp, fresh-caught snapper, john dory, mussels, scallops and a saffron emulsion ($28 for lunch and $38 at dinner).

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial Drive, will celebrate National Bouillabaisse Day with bowls of Provencal fish stew served as an appetizer for just $11 each. There will also be plenty of fresh-baked Provencal bread to soak up the soup.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, continues its Cooking Class series as chef and restaurateur Sylvia Casares teaches The Ancient Art of Making Tamales on Saturday, December 14 (another class will run on Saturday, December 21). Cost for each hands-on class is $65 per person, which includes all materials, the class and a meal. To register, visit sylviasenchiladas.com or call 832-230-3842.

Rainforest Cafe, 5000 Katy Mills Circle, 5310 Seawall, will host Breakfast with Santa at the Katy Mills location on Saturdays December 7, 14 and 21, plus Christmas Eve; and at the Galveston location on Saturday, December 21 and Sunday, December 22. Families are invited to spend the morning with Cha! Cha! and Santa for a special breakfast event, featuring traditional breakfast favorites and a waffle and omelet bar, plus family-friendly activities, raffles, prizes, sweet treats and photo time with Santa. Breakfast with Santa runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased online at RainforestCafe.com.

EXPAND There will be no menu, with Galatoire's inspired brunch offerings served family-style. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

One Fifth Gulf Coast, 1658 Westheimer, will be hosting a Holiday Brunch inspired by Galatoire’s Friday Lunch on Sunday, December 22, with seatings at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dishes will be served family-style and inspired by Galatoire’s Gulf Coast classics. Jackets are not required, but hats and holiday attire are encouraged. Cost is $55 per person and free for children under 8. Guests are encouraged to make reservations.