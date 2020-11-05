Upcoming Houston Food Events: Caviar Service and Savory Pho Cocktails

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi has officially launched caviar service at Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby, serving Kaluga caviar with salmon skin “chips” and cauliflower mousse ($75). It’s a combination he first served as an omakase course, and the feedback was so positive that he developed it into his version of caviar service. The restaurant will also be featuring wines from Beaujolais in November.

Buzzworthy sandwich pop-up Sandoitchi — known for Japanese-style sandos that sell out super fast — will be making its way to Houston for the next three weeks. This week’s online ordering goes live on Thursday, November 5 at 6 p.m. for pickup in the Heights on Saturday, November 7. Follow the shop on IG and sign up for updates on how to snag sandwiches stacked with things like chicken katsu, egg salad, A5 wagyu, and strawberry matcha cream (exact menu TBA).

From Monday, November 9 through Saturday, November 14, guests can celebrate the Hindu Festival of Lights with a special five-course Diawali menu at Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer. The restaurant will be illuminated with lanterns and lights as guests dine on dishes such as Dal Pakwan, Palak Murg and Besan Ladoo. Reserve a table online or call 713-242-8087.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Pondicheri Bake Lab + Shop, 2800 Kirby, will offer two featured thalis (sampler platters) at the restaurant during the Diwali holiday. The Rama Thali features vegetable stew, chicken kebabs, spinach kachori, buckwheat pooris and halwa; and the Sita Thali features vegetable stew, paneer kebabs, spinach kachori, buckwheat pooris and halwa. Locals can also get celebration boxes available for preorder, including The Sweet Box ($50) with mithai, crack balls and banana Pondi Bars and The Masala Box ($40), a stainless steel masala ‘dabba’ filled with an assortment of spiced nuts, mithai and sweets.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will host an evening with Domaine de Cristia Wines on Tuesday, November 10. Chef and co-owner Philippe Verpiand will present a lavish, four-course dinner to pair with the wines for $122++ per person. Dine on foie gras with kabocha squash veloute, Texas quail wrapped in savoy cabbage, veal tenderloin in morel mushroom sauce with polenta, and brie stuffed with truffle mascarpone and served with greens and truffle honey. The dinner begins at 6:45 p.m. Reservations are required by calling 832-668-5808.

The 2020 Bourbon Brawl finalists from Houston — bartenders Jeremy Young of Petroleum Club of Houston, Gregory Perez of Monkey’s Tail, Rustyn Brandt of Tecovas, Sean Bell of World of Beer and Malachi Boykin of Taste Bar + Kitchen — have created The Pho-Kit, a savory cocktail kit to represent our city. It's a unique combination of Garrison Brothers 2020 Small Batch Bourbon, curry powder, chili oil, fish sauce, and honey syrup. Kits are available for purchase and delivery for $212.40 through November 12 in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Every kit includes five pre-batched cocktail mixers (two-three servings each), a 750-milliliter bottle of Garrison Brothers Small Batch Bourbon, garnishes for twelve cocktails and a custom ice ball mold. Deliveries will be made on November 17, 18 and 19, prior to the live virtual 2020 Bourbon Brawl finale on November 19 at 7:30 p.m.