Upcoming Houston Food Events: Picos' Tamales Are Back for the Season

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Picos, 3601 Kirby, has officially rolled out its annual Tamale Stand this holiday season, running now through January 3. Similar to years past, the stand will be located in the parking lot with a menu that boasts tamales, salsas and moles made fresh daily. And this year, the Richards have commissioned local artist Jose Arredondo to create two murals that pay homage both agave and to the Hispanic tradition of tamales during the holidays.

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, has opened its Holiday Meal Express for the season. Orders can be placed in-store, online at centralmarket.com/holiday or by calling Central Market at 713-386-1785. Thanksgiving orders can be placed now through Tuesday, November 24. Once the Holiday Meal Express closes, Central Market still offers many sides and entrees that can be picked up in-store at the last minute.

On Wednesday, November 25 from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton, is hosting a tiki-themed bar pop-up dubbed “Tiki-3000: Mai Tais on the Moon.” Tiki-3000 was established in 2018 by Houstonian Lainey Collum and Andy Maurer, made to be a retro-futuristic pop-up bar that expands the barriers of strict tiki traditions through the fusion of technology, ambience and unique cocktails. Guests can expect space themed decor, moon dreams, Mai Tai riffs, packaged cocktails, flamingos and a tiki-inspired food menu; and can enter on a first-come, first-serve basis. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to Core Gives, which benefits food and beverage service employees with children.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner (on Thursday, November 26), check out our 2020 Houston Thanksgiving Day Dining Guide for an extensive breakdown of restaurants offering dine-in and takeout specials on Thanksgiving Day.

Holiday-themed cocktail bar Miracle is set to return this weekend. Photo by Melissa Hom

The Miracle at Johnny’s Christmas pop-up concept returns to Houston at Johnny’s Gold Brick, 2518 Yale, open Friday, November 20 through the end of December. The pop-up cocktail bar will toast the season over-the-top holiday decor and a festive menu of signature cocktails, including new creations like the Jolly Koala with gin, vermouth and pine-cardamom-sage cordial; and the the On Dasher, a blend of bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, burlesque bitters and Lemon. To adhere to proper social distancing protocols, this will feature required reservations that can be made in advance online.

On Saturday, November 28 at 3 p.m., Hay Merchant chef Lucas McKinney will show you how to make a roux, cook rice and dice veggies at a virtual “How to Make Gumbo with Lucas” Zoom Class. The class includes all the ingredients to make enough gumbo for four, featuring some housemade and smoked meats, for $60. Pick up ingredients at Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer on Friday, November 27 between noon and 5 p.m.