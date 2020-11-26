Upcoming Houston Food Events: Where to Eat During Oyster Season

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

From Prestige Oysters’s Raz Halili, Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, is now open in San Leon. Celebrate oyster season with cold bivalves on-the-half-shell, roasted oysters smothered in things like parm and herb-shallot butter or blue crab gratin, and oyster po boys and chowders from rockstar chef Joe Cervantez (formerly of Brennan’s). The seafood house and patio is open Tuesday-Sunday for dinner service only, with a rollout of lunch and brunch to come. Current open hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday, 3 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 3 to 9 p.m.

In addition to oyster features from seafood towers to Gulf po'poys, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is celebrating the return of oyster season by offering $1 oysters during happy hour, held Tuesday-Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in its Courtyard Bar.

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, offers Oysters Two Ways ($17), with six artfully plated East Coast oysters on-the-half-shell presentedwith Japanese tabasco and ikura and with a yuzu-tomato granita.

From Friday, November 27 through the year’s end, Houstonians are invited to sleigh all day at Jingled Up, the holiday-themed pop-up bar opening at 711 Main in downtown. Daily activities include cookie decorating, photo booth pictures, socially distanced photos with Santa and complimentary elf ears, painting with a twist, karaoke and trivia nights, ugly Christmas sweater contests and Sunday brunch with Santa; and there will be festive cocktails from the bar's "Naughty List", mocktails from the "Nice List" and food will also be available at an additional cost. GA is $30 for adults and $15 for kids ages 5-14.

The last 50-cent First Wednesday takes place at the Heights Kolache Shoppe, 1031 Heights, as the Houston institution concludes its 50-year celebration. The offer is good for its $1.65 varieties of kolaches (such as small sausage, small sausage and cheese, peach, cream cheese) starting at 7 a.m. until sold out (limited to two dozen specially priced kolaches per party and excludes call-in orders).

Rice Village will launch its inaugural Farmers Market on Sunday, December 6, running the market on the first and third Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. going forward. Located in the parking lot near Beautique & Mecox, the open-air market will feature 40+ vendors ranging from family-owned farms, to artisan chocolate to zero-waste home essentials. Vendors and guests alike are asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing practices.

Liberty Kitchen Treehouse, 963 Bunker Hill, will host live music from 6 to 9 p.m. every Saturday through December 19. The eatery has also introduced new menu items, including truffle hamachi, citrus chili ora king sashimi and caviar.