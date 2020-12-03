Upcoming Houston Food Events: The Tutu Turkey Sandwich and Holiday Lunch

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West TC Jester, 6618 Fannin, continues its “H-Town Originals” sandwich collaboration series with Tutu Turkey, available during the month of December. Former Houston Prima ballerina Lauren Anderson worked with Legacy Restaurants chef Alex Padilla to create the holiday-inspired sandwich, which features house-cured oven roasted turkey, grilled onions and bell peppers, sliced brie, mayo and spicy mustard on toasted whole grain bread for $8.95. Antone’s will donate 50 percent of proceeds from December’s “H-Town Originals” sandwich to Houston Ballet’s Education and Community Engagement program.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will feature Champagne in its sellout Wine Tasting Kits for Two for the entire month of December (available for pickup on Wednesdays throughout the month). Each curated kit ($139 plus tax) will contain Champagne for two and four appetizer tasting portions from chef Mark Schmidt. There will also be an element of caviar each week.

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen, 2327 Post Oak, will offer Hanukkah and Festival of Lights menus, available to-go and featuring offerings to feed 6-10 people (Festival of Lights) and a la carte offerings (Hanukkah menu). Choose from favorites like matzo ball soup and latkes, brisket and kasha varnishkas, fried kreplach and sweet noodle kugel, deli and lox platters, and desserts from cookies to cakes. Call 713-871-8883 to order or print the order form and fax it in (call to confirm receipt). All orders must be made at least 24 hours in advance. Hanukkah begins at sunset, Thursday, December 10, and ends at nightfall, Friday, December 18.

EXPAND Reserve a seat for Turner's all-new holiday lunch service. Photo by Jenn Duncan

Now through Thursday, December 24, Turner’s, 1800 Post, is offering an all-new holiday lunch service, available every Tuesday - Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are required and can be booked on OpenTable or at 713-804-1212.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, is also offering a holiday lunch service every Tuesday - Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through December 24. Reservations are required and can be made online or at 713-862-1814.

Liberty Kitchen Treehouse, 963 Bunker Hill, is hosting an exclusive dinner on the rooftop with a five-course dinner pairing featuring Prisoner Wine Company with live music, Saturday December 12 for $125 per person. The dinner will feature two seatings, 5 to 7:30 p.m. and 8 to 10:30 p.m. Menu highlights include King crab roll paired with Blindfold White Blend, seared foie gras with smashed cherries and Eternally Silenced Pinot Noir, espresso-crusted filet and truffled pommes with Prisoner Red Blend and more. Call 713-468-3745 to reserve.

On Sunday, December 13 from 1 to 2 p.m., Underbelly Hospitality continues its Beyond Basic Virtual Cocktail Series, this time with whiskey and "The Mariah Carey Christmas Album.” Cocktail kits are $50 and serve two people, including all the ingredients to make Gold Rush & Eggnog cocktails, three whiskey tastings and kale tamales to enjoy alongside. Pick up your ingredient kit at One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer, on Saturday, December 12 between noon and 5 p.m.