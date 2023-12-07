Upcoming Houston Food Events: Santa Brunch and a "Tuna Breakdown" Dinner

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
All H Town Restaurant Group concepts (Backstreet Cafe, Caracol, Hugo’s, Urbe and Xochi) will be collecting toys for Texas Children’s Hospital now through December 15. Guests who bring an acceptable toy to any of the locations will receive a complimentary signature cocktail.
Heights & Co.,1343 Yale, has decked its halls for the season, inviting guests to enjoy holiday movies on the big screen alongside complimentary blankets, festive cocktails and fire pits complete with s’mores boards. The full menu will be available as well and reservations can be made via Resy.
ARMANDOS, 2630 Westheimer, is bringing some North Pole magic to the dining room for a series of Santa Brunches, held on Sundays, December 10, 17 and 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The regular menu will be available and reservations are encouraged.
Sibling establishments Hidden Omakase, Sushi by Hidden and the recently opened Norigami are hosting a special 15-course "Tuna Breakdown" Dinner at Norigami, 2715 Bissonnet, on Tuesday, December 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. $300 per person.
On Saturday, December 16, Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point, is hosting its 3rd annual holiday celebration, A Very Feges Christmas, at its Spring Branch location. Families can enjoy holiday food, photos with Santa from 6 to 7 p.m. before he does a reading of The Night Before Christmas, and a showing of Elf on the big screen. No reservations required.
On Tuesday, December 19, Jūn, 420 East 20th, will welcome chefs Nicolas Vera & Stephanie Velasquez, owners of maize-focused Papalo Taqueria in Downtown, for its monthly Wine and Dine series. The chefs will collaborate with Jūn chefs Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu on a six-course tasting menu with paired wines. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $125 per person for dinner and $65 per person for the wine pairing.