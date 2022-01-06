Support Us

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Prime Rib Specials, Galveston Chili and Beer Fest

January 6, 2022 4:00AM

There will be plenty of chili even if the weather is chilly.
There will be plenty of chili even if the weather is chilly.
Mark your calendars because you don't want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Yaga's Chili Quest & Beer Fest returns to Galveston January 15. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. and takes place in Galveston's Historic Strand District at 2302 Strand. Will call begins at 11 a.m. The festivities will be preceded by the Beerfooter 5K Fun Run which starts at Beerfoot Brewery, 2816 Avenue R 1/2 and goes along the Seawall. Participants in the fun run will receive two free beers after the run, a T-shirt and a participation medal (for the first 250 runners). Crazy and creative attire is encouraged.

The 13th Annual Chili Cookoff will take place from noon to 3 p.m. with more than 40 teams competing and attendees can vote for their favorite. For the first time, there will be a Cornhole Tournament among the competing chili teams and the Patron Margarita Contest will return this year.
Round up some friends and head to Galveston for Chili Quest and Beer Fest.
Round up some friends and head to Galveston for Chili Quest and Beer Fest.
Photo by Yaga's Entertainment
The Beer Fest portion of the event begins at 1 p.m. and runs till 4 p.m. There will be dozens of craft beers and spirits from breweries and distilleries, both local and nationwide. VIP tickets offer early access at noon with a guaranteed opportunity to try special brews for the event including Karbach Clutch City Lager, Shiner Tex Hex Bruja IPA and Sierra Nevada Powder Day IPA. The Beer Fest is located on the third floor of The League Building, 2301 Strand.

Tickets are available here and vary in price. There are Chili and Beer ticket combos that must be ordered in advance. Be advised that Beer Fest tickets have sold out online in previous years.
Ouisie's got beef and bubbles.
Ouisie's got beef and bubbles.
Photo by Adam Dinari
Ouisie's Table, 3939 San Felipe, is offering a Prime Rib Special every Monday and Tuesday beginning January 10. The offer includes a 12-ounce slice or prime rib and a whole baked potato with all the fixings for $25, plus tax and gratuity.

The elegant, yet homey, Southern-style restaurant is also extending its sparkling wine special for a limited time into the new year. Guests who spend $100 or more (per ticket) will receive a bottle of sparkling wine for just $1. The deal is available Sunday through Thursday evenings.
The Houston Hot Chicken Sandwich can be enjoyed any day.
The Houston Hot Chicken Sandwich can be enjoyed any day.
Photo by Isabel Protomartir
International Hot and Spicy Food Day is January 16 and with so many Mexican, Szechuan, Indian and hot chicken choices in Houston, there's no dearth of places to celebrate a completely unnecessary but what-the-heck event such as this. Dish Society has six locations in which to get your spicy hot chicken fix. It has a Houston Hot Chicken Sandwich with a buttermilk fried chicken breast that is tossed in Houston hot sauce, drizzled with local honey then topped with pickled onions and dill ranch slaw. It is served on a pretzel bun and comes with house chips for $13.75.
Break it down.
Break it down.
Photo by Dragan Harris
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, is reviving its Bluefin Breakdown January 17. The kitchen staff will break down a whole bluefin tuna and transform the beast into a 10 to 12 course tasting that showcases the fish in all its glory. The tasting begins at 6 p.m. and is anticipated to last two and a half hours. The cost is $225 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made at 281-394-7156.

For those needing to jump start their fitness routine for the new year but don't want to give up everything fun, Urban South-HTX, 1201 Oliver, is hosting Get Fit Thursdays at its Sawyer Yards brewery. Each Thursday, the weekly run club meets at 6:15 p.m. for a three-mile run on Houston's Greenway Trails, led by a member of the Urban South team. Then, there's yoga beginning at 7:15 p.m. in the barrel room. Participants are welcome to join in either or both fitness events no matter their skill level. The run and the yoga class are free but a donation for the yoga instructor is appreciated.

For all that hard work, attendees will receive one free draft of choice and then $2 off all draft pours for the rest of the evening until the taproom closes at 9 p.m. Exercise is its own reward but a free pint of beer makes it even better.
Thursday night is a carnivore's delight at J-Bar-M.
Thursday night is a carnivore's delight at J-Bar-M.
Photo by Robert J. Lerma
J-Bar-M Barbecue, 2201 Leeland recently opened this past November and it has added a Meat and Eat Thursday to its specials. For $35, meat lovers can enjoy a dinner deal featuring different meats and lots of sides. Guests will enjoy thick slices of prime rib roast with a choice of hand-cut fries or loaded baked potato, a salad and homemade horseradish sauce. The special is for dinner only beginning at 6 p.m. The $35 deal does not include tax and gratuity.

The restaurant will also be serving its regular menu plus beer, wine and cocktails. The Thursday specials will feature different cuts of meat each week but the prime rib is the current cut.  There are plans for a steak night showcasing the barbecue restaurant's signature steaks in the future.


The last day to visit Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen Restaurant at its current Post Oak location will be January 16. After that, the popular deli restaurant, with its sky-high sandwiches and famous desserts, will be heading to its new and larger location down the street at 1743 Post Oak. So, for those who have had a fondness for its current spot the past two decades, it's time to say goodbye to the old space which is planned for demolition.

The relocated Kenny and Ziggy's is expected to open in late January, a couple of weeks after the move.
Lorretta Ruggiero is a Houston Press freelance writer based in Cypress, Texas. She loves entertaining her family and friends with her food and sparkling wit. She is married to Classic Rock Bob and they have two exceptionally smart-aleck children.
Contact: Lorretta Ruggiero

