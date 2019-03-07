Upcoming Houston Food Events: Six Years of Beers at 8th Wonder

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, has kicked off its first “Taste the Tropics” event, running now through Tuesday, March 19. During the event, the store will fill its shelves with more than 50 peak-of-season tropical fruits and a variety of fun new products and recipes, including coconut chile lime chicken breasts, Hawaiian rolls and pineapple upside down cakes. Look out for store events like the Taste the Tropics: Store Stroll on Friday, March 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and MAKE & TAKE: Tropical Macarons class on Tuesday, March 12 from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

JINYA Ramen Bar, multiple locations, has unleashed its newest Chef’s Special. This spring, the ramen spot is offering The Green Monster, available now through the end of May at all locations. The flavor-packed bowl features green chicken broth, chicken chashu, green onions, crispy kale, crispy onions and green kale noodles.