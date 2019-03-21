Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get Hungry for our Houston Press Menu of Menus Extravaganza

The booze and bites will be flowing at our annual Menu of Menus Extravaganza, coming up on Tuesday, April 9.

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

On Sunday nights through the end of May, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will hosts Crawfish Boils at the Kitchen Table. Parties of six to 12 can enjoy the immersive three-course dining experience (72-hour notice required) for $60 per person. Features include choice of a half-dozen oysters or shrimp remoulade, all-you-can-eat crawfish with corn, potatoes and andouille sausage, crawfish bread loaf, and a Swamp Float with with a cotton candy nest and gator cookie Additionally, Brennan’s will also celebrate crawfish season with specialty menu items from Breaux Bridge Crawfish Enchiladas and Louisiana Crawfish Pies to Crawfish Boudin Stuffed Quail.

The annual CultureMap Tastemaker Awards take place at Silver Street, 2000 Edwards, on Wednesday, March 27 from 6 to 10 p.m. The event honors the top restaurant and bar talent in Houston, with tickets for $60 ($105 VIP).

Revival Market, 550 Heights, invites locals to sip and savor with co-owner, Morgan Weber at its Bourbon and Burgers event on Thursday, March 28. From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., try out some of Weber’s favorite Bourbons alongside bites like the Revival Market Burger and Charcuterie board. Cost is $110 per person. Secure your spot by emailing info@revivalmarket.com or call us at 713–880-8463.

On Thursday, March 28, guests are invited to a Clos du Val Wine Dinner at Tribute at The Houstonian, 111 North Post Oak. Dinner begins with hors d’oeuvres at 6:30 p.m., followed by five wines and four courses—pecan-crusted redfish in beurre rouge, braised duck ravioli with cherry and duck jus, Wagyu New York strip with cognac and brie en croute, and strawberry cheesecake with Valrhona strawberry chocolate and pistachio cream. Cost is $150 per person ($140 for members). Call 713-685-6713.

On Friday March 29 through Sunday, March 31, the annual Tomball German Heritage Festival will take place in Old Town Tomball near the Historical Train Depot Plaza, 201 South Elm. The free, family-friendly festival features 200-plus street vendors, ethnic and festival fare, live music, beer and wine, arts and crafts, street performers, antiques, a heritage center, and petting zoo. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The annual Houston Crawfish Festival will take place at Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, on Saturday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature mudbugs from Bayou Brew Krewe and 242 Pub and Grill, zydeco music, food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, games, beer, wine, Prosecco and vendors. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Our annual Houston Press Menu of Menus® Extravaganza will be held on Tuesday, April 9 at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards; and tickets ($59 general admission, $89 VIP) are on sale now. Guests will enjoy unlimited food and drink sampling from local eateries, including Boheme, Cochinita & Co, Kic Pops, Max’s Wine Dive, Peli Peli, Snooze and more.