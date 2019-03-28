Upcoming Houston Food Events: Smash Wagyu Dogs on Astros Opening Day

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Kuu Restaurant, 947 Gessner, will host its fifth anniversary dinner on Wednesday, April 3, with seatings at 6 and 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy a four-course dinner with wine pairing for $65 per person. Call 713-461-1688.

On Thursday, April 4, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, will open its doors for a one-night-only, four-course tequila dinner featuring some of Sylvia’s most loved food items as well as one course dedicated to the debut of an all-new enchilada. Dinner begins at 7 p.m and cost is $85 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and seating is limited. Call 713-334-7295.

Berg Hospitality Group is stepping up to the plate with winning specials at B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, and B.B. Lemon, 1809 Washington, in honor of Astros Opening Day on Friday, April 5. Head to B&B Butchers for a lineup of specialty Texas wagyu hot dogs, from the Cajun fried oyster-topped Carpetbagger Coney to Chef Tommy’s Dog, with applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crust, caramelized onions and house-made truffle-infused honey. After you dine, board B&B’s complimentary shuttle, Rare Force One, which will take you to the ballpark and back (by reservation). B.B. Lemon will host a pregame party on the patio, with yard games, music, and specials including two beers and two Texas wagyu hot dogs or one Texas wagyu hamburger for $19.95.

On Saturday, April 6, food and wine enthusiasts can look forward to Brenner’s Fest at Brenner’s on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall. Guests can sip wines from award-winning vineyards alongside Landry’s Restaurants eats from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $89 presale ($99 day-of) and $150 for VIP.

The Texas Wine & Art Festival returns to Historic Old Town Spring, with two days of great wine, food and live music on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7. The festival will highlight 15 Texas-based wineries featuring award-winning local white, red and sweet wines and southern-style blends as well as the Go Texan artisan booths offering hand-crafted artworks, photography, crafts, handmade fashion and more.

The second annual Tacos over Texas will take place at The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, 2704 Navigation, on Sunday, April 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. (noon for VIP). A collaboration with El Tiempo Cantina and The Original Ninfa's On Navigation, the event brings together chefs from around the country in sharing their skills and raising funds for The Ninfa Laurenzo Scholarship Fund. Each celebrity chef will create a taco inspired by Mama Ninfa, adding their own unique flavors in a culinary throwdown. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $200 for VIP.

Don't forget to grab your tickets ($59 general admission, $89 VIP) to our annual Houston Press Menu of Menus® Extravaganza, held on Tuesday, April 9 at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards. Guests can look forward to unlimited food and drink sampling from local eateries, including Boheme, Cochinita & Co, Kic Pops, Max’s Wine Dive, Peli Peli, Snooze and more.

EXPAND Make sure to bring your appetite to the seventh annual Houston Barbecue Festival. Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox

Bbq fans can get their fix at the Houston Barbecue Festival, held on Sunday, April 14 at the Humble Civic Center Arena Complex, 8233 Will Clayton, from 1 to 4 p.m. This year’s roster includes favorites like Blood Bros. BBQ, CorkScrew BBQ, Feges BBQ, Gatlin's BBQ, Harlem Road Texas BBQ, Killen's Barbecue, Lenox Bar-B-Q, Louie Mueller Barbecue, Pappa Charlies Barbeque, Pinkerton's Barbecue, Pizzitola's Bar-B-Cue, Ray's BBQ Shack, Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue and more. Tickets (limited) are $60 general admission and $120 VIP.