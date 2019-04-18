Upcoming Houston Food Events: Win Free Antone's Po'boys, Mix with Van Gogh at MFAH

Mark your calendars, because you don't want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

The chance to win Antone's free po'boys for a year is happening on social media through May 15. The "How Do You Antone's?" contest gives fans of Antone's po'boys an opportunity to win 52 vouchers, each good for a weekly classic po'boy. Just visit an Antone's near you, order your favorite item, take a photo and post it to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the #FreeAntones1962. The judges are looking for creativity in the item ordered, so customize wisely.

Hang out with the bad boy of Impressionism at MFAH. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston is hosting a mixed media event celebrating its wildly popular exhibit, Vincent Van Gogh: His Life in Art. The Van Gogh-inspired event will offer exclusive access to the exhibition, plus Dutch stroopwafels from Stroop Club and music from Kraak and Smaak, DJ Sun and En Funque. The mix and mingle goes from 8 p.m. to midnight and will be held in the Beck Building, 5601 Main. Attendees must be 18 and over with photo identification. There will be cocktails for purchase, by credit card only, for 21 and over. For MFAH members, admission is $22. For non-members, the cost is $25. Visit their website for tickets.

The 3rd Annual San Leon Oyster Fest, 113 6th Street, will be hosted by Pier 6 Seafood in San Leon on April 27, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be all-you-can eat raw, grilled and fried oysters, plus an oyster cook-off, an oyster eating contest, a photo booth and a golf cart competition. Live music begins at 2 p.m. with Fast Eddie and continues with other great performers ending with legend Mickey Gilley taking the stage at 7 p.m. Get your urban cowboy/cowgirl duds on and do some two-stepping down South. General Admission ($35) includes all-you-can eat oysters, a Kidz Zone, and live music. A VIP ticket ($50) gets you all that, plus a seat at a reserved VIP table.

EXPAND Go bellagreen for Earth Day. Photo by Kyle Frederick

Bellagreen Earth Day Week is happening from April 22 to April 27 at all six Houston area locations. It begins April 22 with a tree giveaway. The first 100 guests at each location will be given a free tree seedling donated by Trees for Houston. There will be an opportunity to volunteer at Houston Botanical Gardens by potting tree seedlings from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on April 23. Also, $1 from all seasonal entree purchases that day will go to Trees for Houston. The Earth More Beautiful Scavenger Hunt follows on April 24 with gift cards from $15 to $100 hidden in spots around Houston and Dallas. Clues will be given on bellagreen's Instagram page.

A cooking demo will be held at CityCentre, 800B Town and Country Boulevard on April 25 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The demo is free and includes a complimentary glass of wine. However, it is limited to 30 guests so reserve your space early at bellagreen.com/cookingdemo. April 26 will be the end of its "Go Green" pledge sweepstakes with the chance to win a $500 Amazon gift card. Earth Day Week culminates in a "bella bash" at the CityCentre, River Oaks and The Woodlands locations. There will be live music and $2 mimosas.

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will host an evening with renowned winemaker Jean Philippe Marchand and Jean-Philippe Guy of Houston's French Country wines on April 30. The dinner will consist of four courses starting with a goat cheese tartine and Etlevina's famous warm chicken terrine, followed by an Angus beef filet and ending with a pear Belle Helene. The dishes will be paired with Marchand's popular wines of Bourgogne, France. The cost is $99, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required, as is a $40 deposit via PayPal.

NOSH Culinary Showcase is happening at the George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las Americas, April 24 at 6 p.m. This inaugural event is being hosted by Black Restaurant Week and will showcase Houston's premiere black caterers and bartenders. African, African-American and Caribbean cuisines will be the highlights, along with vegetarian and vegan options. The Chef's Table ($150) will include General Admission, the Power of the Palate bar tending competition, People's Choice vote and one seating at the Executive Chefs' demo table. The Grand Taster ($350) will include all of those, plus a spot as a guest judge for NOSH Foodie Awards. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.

Radio Milano at Hotel Sorella, 800 Sorella Court, is featuring a botanical dinner entitled Herbally Yours, April 25 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Chef Ana Amaya and sous chef Adrian del' Angel will create a fresh, clean, crisp and herbaceous tasting menu of four courses with herb-crusted tenderloin, quinoa with lemon and herbs and poached pear with star anise sorbet that will be paired with beverages from the bar and wine program at Radio Milano. There are only 20 seats available, so reservations are required and can be made at 713-827-3545. The cost is $60. There will be complimentary valet parking at the Hotel Sorella's CityCentre entrance.