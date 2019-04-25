Upcoming Houston Food Events: Bistro Provence Wine Dinner, Kentucky Derby Socials

Mark your calendars, because you don't want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, is hosting a wine dinner with Jean Philippe Marchand on April 30. Marchand's wines will be paired with a four course meal featuring foods of Provence. Also on hand will be Jean Philippe Guy of French Country Wines, the only Houston wine shop that carries Domaine Jean Philippe Marchand. The dinner begins at 7 p.m. and is $99 per person, plus tax and gratuity. For reservations call 713-827-8008. A $40 deposit via Pay Pal is required.

Sit Lo at Finn Hall, 712 Main, will have a Viet-Cajun Crawfish pop-up, every Friday beginning April 26 until crawfish season is over. The crawfish will be available from 3:30 p.m. until it is sold out.

The 8th Annual Rails and Tails Mudbug Fest will be held at Depot Plaza, 201 South Elm, in Tomball, May 4. The festival begins at 11 a.m and the musical entertainment starts at noon, continuing until 8 p.m. The line-up includes the Powell Brothers, Bayou Roux, Phineas Reb and the Allen Oldies Band. There will be plenty of crawfish, plus fried gator, etouffee, boudin balls and a number of non-Cajun foods as well. Best of all, the event and parking are free. If you get your crew out of bed early, you can make it to the Tomball Farmers Market beforehand and load up on fresh produce and goodies from local farmers, ranchers and craftspeople.

EXPAND Fascinators for Derby Day. Photo by Ashley Andruss

Brasserie 19, 1962 W. Gray, is hosting a Kentucky Derby Social on Saturday, May 4. There will be a contest for best Derby hat, so dust off the old chapeau and fancy it up with your creativity and sparkle. There will be live streaming of the pre-Derby coverage and the races, plus specials on Mint Juleps and Derby Day cocktails. The social begins at noon and lasts until 7 p.m.

Goodnight Charlie's and Maker's Mark are presenting a Derby Day Garden Party on Saturday, May 4, with live music by Buffalo Nickel Bluegrass Band and Lonestar Bluegrass Band, a fitting way to watch the Thoroughbreds run for the roses in a state known for its bluegrass. The Kentucky Derby will be shown on the big screen and there will also be a Best Hat contest. Each ticket holder will receive their own Julep cup and a complimentary Kentucky-inspired snack. The party runs from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $20. Goodnight Charlie's is located at 2531 Kuester.

Get your pre-sale tickets for Great Taste of the Heights which is happening May 18, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the All Saints Campus, 215 E. 10th. There will be food samples from 20 local restaurants with live entertainment from Checkered Past, a Houston cover band that's been rocking for more than two decades. The Heights High School Bulldog Jazz Band will also perform. The family friendly event allows children under 10 in free with a paying parent. The pre-sale tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at Eclectic Home, 345 W. 18th and C&D Hardware, 314 E.11th. The tickets will be $35 at the door. Beverages are sold separately.

EXPAND Fuddrucker's Nacho Crunch Burger is nacho swimsuit weather food. Photo by Julie Soefer

Fuddrucker's has launched a Nacho Crunch Burger on its seasonal menu. The half pound burger is topped with American cheese, Nacho Cheese Doritos, pickled jalapenos, then taken over the edge with a further addition of Fudds Famous Jalapeno Cheese Sauce. It is available at all 16 Houston area Fuddrucker's for $8.99 until June 5.