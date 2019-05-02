Upcoming Houston Food Events: WTF Tacos and A Beer-Fueled Spring Carnival

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Velvet Taco, 4819 Washington, 907 Westheimer, has released its latest line up of 2019 Weekly Taco Features (WTFs), offering guests 52 chances per year to enjoy specialty tacos inspired by everything from classic comfort foods to dishes from around the world. This round of WTFs include mind-blowing flavor inspirations such as Mango ‘Jerki-Churri’ (Wednesday, May 1 through Tuesday, May 7), Grilled Salmon Baja (Wednesday, May 8 through Tuesday, May 14), Lamb Shakshuka (Wednesday, May 15 through Tuesday, May 21) and Chicken Fried Oyster (Wednesday, May 22 through Tuesday, May 28).

Veuve Clicquot is taking a Tour de Texas, with pit stops at two Houston hotspots. On Saturday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., head to Bisou, 4444 Westheimer, for a high-energy brunch featuring modern continental cuisine and Veuve Clicquot champagnes; and on Sunday, May 5, A’Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer, will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Clicquot, featuring La Grande Dame brunch specials, a pairing menu featuring Mexican-inspired dishes and Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, Non-Vintage Rosé and Vintage 2008.

EXPAND Dish Society is just one of the restaurants lined up for The Taste of Memorial City Festival. Photo by Debora Smail

On Saturday, May 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. (3 p.m. for VIP), The Taste of Memorial City Food & Wine Festival will showcase the best of Memorial City’s culinary scene. The first annual festival offers a look at 25-plus restaurants, chefs, winemakers and breweries via bites, wine, beer, spirits, a culinary market and chef demos, plus live music, all on The Lawn greenspace, 971 Bunker Hill, and adjoining area next to Hotel ZaZa Memorial City, 9787 Katy. Tickets include all food and beverages and are $35 for general admission and $60 for VIP (early entry, access to VIP lounge, special chef demo and tasting sessions), with a portion of all event ticket proceeds benefiting Memorial Assistance Ministries.

Frank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer, is celebrating the arrival of spring with a decadent food and wine pairing dinner on Monday, May 6. The dinner will feature award-winning wines from La Mascaronne alongside French-inspired courses, starting with a sparkling wine reception at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Cost is $95 per person and reservations can be made via email at info@frankshouston.com or by calling 713-572-8600.

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co., 5301 Nolda, will host its Spring Carnival on Saturday, May 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests can juggle over 30 different BuffBrews alongside snow cone and cotton candy, pus fun like axe throwing, a naughty balloon twister, bouncy batting cage, hoops from hell challenge and dunk tank. Early bird special tickets are $25 through Monday, May 6 for a special limited-edition BuffBrew Carnival glassware and all-you-can-responsibly-drink event pass ($30 regular).

On Saturday, May 11, all are invited to the Houston Crawfish, Crab & Grill Festival, held at the Humble Civic Arena & Expo, 8233 Will Clayton beginning at 3 p.m. The family-friendly event celebrates the tastes and cultures of Southern cooking, featuring crawfish, crab and grilled foods from local restaurants, caterers and food trucks. Guests can also expect live performances by zydeco, R&B, soul and reggae bands, plus DJs, fun and games in the kid zone, arts and crafts and more. General admission tickets are $10, with food and drink packages available.

The 6th Annual Houston Whiskey Festival takes place at The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas, on Saturday, May 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. (6 p.m. for VIP). Guests can expect a bevy of whiskey, bourbon, scotch and other fine spirits along with whiskey seminars, a cigar lounge, tastes and live music. Tickets are $65 for general admission and $125 for VIP. Cocktail dress and blazers are required (business attire at minimum).

Revival Market, 550 Heights, is hosting a Mother’s Day Market on Sunday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., showcasing a cherry-picked group of artists and goods to enjoy alongside Revival Market eats. Artisans include Axel Provisions seasonings and spices, Birch and Goldberry soaps, candles and paper, Magnol French Baking, and Julia Gabriel Studio leather goods, to name a few.

