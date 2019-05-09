Upcoming Houston Food Events: Dinner is Coming

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Now through Monday, June 3, One Fifth Mediterranean, 1658 Westheimer, is featuring a special Iftar Tour, in addition to its Sightseeing Tours and a la carte menu, in honor of Ramadan. The multi-course menu will be lighter and more vegetable-driven than the Sightseeing Tours and will feature traditional dishes like dates, salads, soups, breads and kabobs ($50 per person).

Game of Thrones fans can also pre-order a special Dinner is Coming - Game of Thrones Take-Out Tour for the series finale on Sunday, May 19. The GoT take-out tour ($140) feeds four to six people and includes breads and dips, salatim, pomegranate braised beef shank served with schug and toum, and babka for dessert. Orders must be placed online by Thursday, May 16 at 9 p.m. for pickup One Fifth on Sunday, May 19 between 4 and 6 p.m.

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, welcomes its second annual “Big Tastes of Texas,” running Wednesday, May 15 through Tuesday, May 28. Throughout the two-week event, guests can score a variety of the best products in the Lone Star State, from Texas-made sauces and snacks to locally-produced wine and beer. On Wednesday, May 15 from 6 to 8 p.m., the store will host “Big Tastes of Texas with Crawfish & Noodles,” where James Beard semi-finalist and chef Trong Nguyen will create signature dishes from his highly-acclaimed restaurant, Crawfish & Noodles.

On Thursday, May 16, French Country Wines is teaming up with the west side’s Café Benedicte, 15455 Memorial, to present a special evening of food and paired wines from Domaine du Grandgeon, Ardeche. Held at Café Benedicte, the four-course dinner will begin at 7 p.m., featuring dishes such as bouillabaisse, smoked duck in plum wine sauce and crepes Fitzpatrick. Cost is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 281-741-0853.

The Houston Greek Festival returns to St. Basil The Great Greek Orthodox Church, 1100 Eldridge, on Thursday, May 16 through Sunday, May 19. Get a taste of Hellenic culture via Greek foods and pastries, church tours, shopping, dancing and children’s activities. Admission is $3 per person (free for kids under ten) and hours are Thursday 4 to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, May 18, the inaugural Music to My Beers event will take place at the Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway, from 2 to 9 p.m. The outdoor event celebrates independent craft breweries south of Houston, with live music, food trucks and a lineup of breweries including BAKFISH Brewing Company, Vallensons’ Brewing Company, Brigadoon Brewery, Devil and the Deep Brewery, DUO Winery & Cider Co. and Texas Beer Refinery. Admission is free, with $5 beer tickets.

Top local restaurants and chefs will come together to fight childhood hunger at the annual Houston's Taste of the Nation. Photo by Mohammad Mia

Houston’s Taste of Nation will take place at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22. Featuring an evening of unlimited bites and sips from Houston's best restaurants and drink purveyors, the event raises money for No Kid Hungry in the fight against childhood hunger. This year’s restaurant lineup includes standouts like Coltivare, BCN Taste & Tradition, Field & Tides, Eunice, Nancy’s Hustle, Theodore Rex and Uchi, among others. Tickets are $125 for general admission and $200 for VIP (including early entry at 6 p.m.).