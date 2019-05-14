Upcoming Houston Food Events: Try a New Vietnamese Happy Hour

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

At Kau Ba Saigon, 2502 Dunlavy, chef Nikky Tran is rolling out a special menu of her favorite Vietnamese street food dishes for a brand new, weekday happy hour. Guests can now enjoy discounted drinks and small plates Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. throughout the restaurant, including the bar, dining room and outdoor patio. Sip half-priced wine and signature cocktails alongside $3 to $8 bites like fried dumplings, shrimp crackers, Thai basil mussels and Vietnamese nachos.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, multiple locations, is bringing back its 79-cent Pork Chop Friday lunch to the first 100 lucky visitors in line on Friday, May 17 in honor of its 40th anniversary. The #FlashbackFriday event will take place at all seven Houston-area steakhouse locations. Patrons can line up prior to 11 a.m. when the restaurant opens for lunch (no reservations will be accepted earlier than 11:15 a.m. for lunch that day). Must be 21 and older to be eligible for the giveaway.

Chef Austin Simmons will host the next “CollaborEIGHT” dinner at TRIS, 24 Waterway, on Monday, May 20 at 6 p.m. The eight-course dinner will showcase the culinary talents of William Wright of Helen’s Greek alongside Simmons. Tickets are $200 per person all inclusive (dinner, wine pairings, tax and gratuity).

Third Coast, 6550 Bertner, Floor 6, continues its Tasting Series with a blind wine tasting on Tuesday, May 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests will be given four wines that are not labeled, sampling each and discussing the wines’ characteristics with award-winning sommelier David Cook as they learn what wines they are enjoying. Each tasting will be paired with bites from executive chef Jon Buchanan. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online.

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, is hosting its seventh annual La Vie en Rose, a wine dinner featuring selected Rose wines imported by Houston’s French Country Wines, on Tuesday, May 21 at 7 p.m. The dinner will pair five superb wines with a five-course French Provence menu. Cost is $69 plus tax and gratuity. A $30 deposit via Paypal is required to secure the reservation, forfeited for failing to show up or cancel at least 48 hours in advance.

The second in a series of dinners touring the regions of France will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at Brasserie du Park, 1440 Lamar. Chef Philippe Verpiand and beverage director Kimberly Paul will present an evening of Lyon-inspired food and beverage pairings, including three-meat pâté, poached salmon dumpling with crawfish sauce and rice pilaf, Angus beef skirt steak with shallot red wine marmalade and potato gratin, and pistachio custard with soft meringue, caramel and toasted almonds. Cost is $88 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required as seating is limited.

Kata Robata Sushi + Grill, 3600 Kirby, celebrates a decade of serving chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi’s take on traditional and modern Japanese cuisine with a special anniversary “omakase” for a lucky 20 participants. Ten seats will be available each night on Tuesday, May 20 and Wednesday, May 21, with a 12-course meal for $150+ (the price also includes wines from Duchman winery and Genji sake). Email katahostess@gmail.com to book a seat for the event.

Chef Levi Goode and Guard & Grace’s chef Troy Guard will collaborate on a special dinner at Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, on Wednesday, May 22 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Guests will be treated to a “Meat & Greet” in the backyard, including live cooking demos and grilled specialties from each chef. Tickets are $85 and include passed appetizers, mains, and desserts, plus live music and two drink tickets.

EXPAND Enjoy stuffed fish florentine, tuna poke and baked Alaska at The Oceanaire this Memorial Day Weekend. Photo by Ralph Smith Photography, courtesy of Landry's

The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer, is offering a Memorial Day weekend dinner for two from Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27. Guests can savor a customizable three-course meal, paired with a bottle of La Crema Monterey Chardonnay or Il Poggione Rosso di Toscana IGT, for $70. Dishes will feature Oceanaire favorites including Tuna Poke, Stuffed Fish Florentine and Baked Alaska. Diners can also enjoy $1 oysters in the bar all day Sunday and Monday.

The Taste of Louisiana Festival will take place at Brazos River Park, 18427 Southwest Freeway, on Saturday, May 25 from 2 to 9 p.m. Guests can expect Louisiana-style food and drink from over 20 vendors, plus live zydeco, blues and Nola funk, chef demonstrations, arts and crafts, and a kids zone with inflatables and rides. Tickets are $20 or $10 for kids four to 12.