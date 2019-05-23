Upcoming Houston Food Events: Wine & Food Week Celebrates 15 Years

The H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street is just one of Wine & Food Week's tasty events.

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Springwoods Village’s CityPlace, 1250 Lake Plaza, will host a CityPlace Sips distiller and brewer showcase on Thursday, May 30 from 4 until 7 p.m. This special edition offers $5 craft beers from local favorite Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co., tropical sounds from Trinidad and Tobago native and steel pan artist Sean Richards, and Mediterranean eats from Pita Bites food truck.

Learn How to Drink Like a Lady (Most of the Time) at Decatur Bar and Pop-Up Factory, 2310 Decatur, on Thursday, May 30. Bar manager Leslie Ross will host this fun and informative evening of cocktails from 7 to 9 p.m. RSVP for free online.

Moxie's Grill & Bar is in the lineup for this year's Uptown Dine Around. Photo by Joy Zhang

The second annual Uptown Dine Around kicks off on Saturday, June 1, running through the month’s end and showcasing the area’s culinary diversity. Guests can get limited-time, prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at 19+ Uptown eateries, including Bloom & Bee, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, La Table, Moxies Grill & Bar, Peli Peli, Songkran Thai Kitchen, Yauatcha and more.

From Sunday, June 2 through Sunday, June 16, Houston diners will be able to enjoy diverse flavors from Latin regions during Latin Restaurant Weeks. The two-week series of signature events will kick off with more than 25 participating restaurants offering special prix-fixe options ranging from $15-$50. The 2019 lineup includes Alicia’s Mexican Grille, Gauchos Do Sul, Los Cucos, Mucho Mexico, Sofrito Houston, Vida Mariscos Seafood & Sports Bar, Essentials Kitchen by Chef Martinez, Peruvian Sweets by Belen and more.

Wine & Food Week is a celebration 15 years in the making, featuring wine and culinary tastemakers from across the globe and running from Monday, June 3 through Sunday, June 9. Head to The Woodlands for the week-long extravaganza, featuring national and international wines at wine tastings, wine dinners, seminars and special events like Sips, Suds & Tacos, the H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street, Platinum Wine Vault Collectors Tasting and the elaborate Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase.

On Tuesday, June 4 at 7 p.m., guests are invited to Join the Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston Galleria, 5839 Westheimer, for A Toast to the Icons dinner, as the wine team explores a diverse selection of wines from Champagne, Burgundy, Jura, Santa Barbara and the Willamette Valley. The power-packed evening will feature Guillaume d’Angerville of Domaine Marquis d’Angerville and Domaine du Pélican, Ned Benedict with Grand Cru Selections, and Rajat Parr with Evening Land Vineyards, Sandhi and Domaine de la Côte. Food highlights include pan-seared halibut with European butter and Meyer lemon, Heritage Green Circle chicken with farro risotto, Carmen Ranch strip with golden Yukon tuile and mustard seed demi, and a chocolate mousse with salted caramel ice cream. Cost is $355 per guest. Call 713-780-7352 or book online.