Upcoming Houston Food Events: Rodeo-Style Kolache and a Final Family Meal

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
The Roastery Coffee Kitchen has joined forces with cult-favorite Truth BBQ to create a special edition kolache, available throughout Rodeo season at the Buffalo Heights, Heights and San Felipe Roastery locations. The Texas-sized kolache ($6) features Truth's smoked pork and beef sausage filled with cheddar and jalapeño inside the Roastery’s homemade kolache dough.
On Tuesday, March 17 from 7 to 9 p.m., French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, continues its monthly classes exploring the wines of France, particularly the small family-owned vineyards and the unique wines they produce. This class will explore the wines in southwest France and the historic region of Languedoc in the south. Cost is $48 per person (plus tax) and includes five wines and pairings. Call 713-993-9500 for reservations (required).
Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will host its next monthly Spirit Round Table, where guests learn about (and taste) the differences in side-by-side tastings of featured spirits, on Thursday, March 19, with a focus on Irish whiskies selected by barkeep Richard Middleton. The tasting ($25++) will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and include complimentary nibbles from executive chef Joe Cervantez. Space is limited.
Revival Market, 550 Heights, will host a Bourbon Class with Agricole Hospitality co-owner Morgan Weber from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20. Guests can expect an evening with bourbon, cocktails and bites as Weber leads the class through a selection of his favorite bourbons, discussing where they come from and how they’re made. There are 35 spaces available at $85 per seat.
On Saturday, March 21, locals are invited to the 7th Annual Celebr8ion at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas. The party will go down from 2 to 10 p.m. (VIP entry at noon), commemorating the brewery’s seventh birthday with a lineup of seven diverse music artists from across the country, food trucks and specialty tappings of 8th Wonder’s famous locally-brewed beer. Admission is $8 for the “Staight No Chaser” entry; $28 for the “Hound Dog Package” including three beverage tokens and a souvenir glass; and $68 for VIP, with a limited-edition souvenir glass and VIP wristband that grants carte blanche tasting throughout the day, limited edition Celebr8ion T-shirt, 32-once crowler to-go of a specialty Celebr8ion beer, and early access at noon for a first taste of other exclusive tappings.
One Fifth Gulf Coast, 1658 Westheimer, will say goodbye with a Final Family Meal on Monday, March 23 (before it moves on to its “Lightning Round” concept, starting with One Fifth Lightning Round: Vietnam on Wednesday, March 25). For the final family meal, there will be no menu, and guests are completely in the kitchen’s hands. Cost is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Alcohol to be purchased on site.
