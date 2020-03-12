Upcoming Houston Food Events: Rodeo-Style Kolache and a Final Family Meal

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

The Roastery Coffee Kitchen has joined forces with cult-favorite Truth BBQ to create a special edition kolache, available throughout Rodeo season at the Buffalo Heights, Heights and San Felipe Roastery locations. The Texas-sized kolache ($6) features Truth's smoked pork and beef sausage filled with cheddar and jalapeño inside the Roastery’s homemade kolache dough.

On Tuesday, March 17 from 7 to 9 p.m., French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, continues its monthly classes exploring the wines of France, particularly the small family-owned vineyards and the unique wines they produce. This class will explore the wines in southwest France and the historic region of Languedoc in the south. Cost is $48 per person (plus tax) and includes five wines and pairings. Call 713-993-9500 for reservations (required).

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will host its next monthly Spirit Round Table, where guests learn about (and taste) the differences in side-by-side tastings of featured spirits, on Thursday, March 19, with a focus on Irish whiskies selected by barkeep Richard Middleton. The tasting ($25++) will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and include complimentary nibbles from executive chef Joe Cervantez. Space is limited.

Revival Market, 550 Heights, will host a Bourbon Class with Agricole Hospitality co-owner Morgan Weber from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20. Guests can expect an evening with bourbon, cocktails and bites as Weber leads the class through a selection of his favorite bourbons, discussing where they come from and how they’re made. There are 35 spaces available at $85 per seat.

On Saturday, March 21, locals are invited to the 7th Annual Celebr8ion at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas. The party will go down from 2 to 10 p.m. (VIP entry at noon), commemorating the brewery’s seventh birthday with a lineup of seven diverse music artists from across the country, food trucks and specialty tappings of 8th Wonder’s famous locally-brewed beer. Admission is $8 for the “Staight No Chaser” entry; $28 for the “Hound Dog Package” including three beverage tokens and a souvenir glass; and $68 for VIP, with a limited-edition souvenir glass and VIP wristband that grants carte blanche tasting throughout the day, limited edition Celebr8ion T-shirt, 32-once crowler to-go of a specialty Celebr8ion beer, and early access at noon for a first taste of other exclusive tappings.

EXPAND One Fifth will say goodbye to its Gulf Coast concept with one last family meal. Photo by Julie Soefer

One Fifth Gulf Coast, 1658 Westheimer, will say goodbye with a Final Family Meal on Monday, March 23 (before it moves on to its “Lightning Round” concept, starting with One Fifth Lightning Round: Vietnam on Wednesday, March 25). For the final family meal, there will be no menu, and guests are completely in the kitchen’s hands. Cost is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Alcohol to be purchased on site.