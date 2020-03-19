Upcoming Houston Food Events: What’s to Come Later This Spring

With nothing in the books for the next few weeks, we take a look at some of the tasty events in the lineup later this spring. Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Originally slated for April 7, our annual Houston Press Menu of Menus® Extravaganza has been postponed to Tuesday, June 2, taking place at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, from 7 to 10 p.m. General Admission tickets ($59, prices will increase) include entry, unlimited food and drink sampling from top area restaurants, plus entertainment. VIP tickets ($89, prices will increase) include entry into the event one hour early unlimited food sampling alongside drink samples, entertainment and complimentary valet before 6:30 p.m. All tickets purchased for the April date will be honored for the rescheduled June 2 date.

The ninth annual Wine Fair Cy-Fair is set to return to Cypress Village Station, Highway 290 and Skinner, with a rescheduled date on Saturday, May 16 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The annual event celebrates local Cy-Fair businesses and residents by showcasing 200 wines, 40 food displays, the H-E-B Culinary Corner and more General admission tickets start at $40.

Katy Sip N Stroll returns for the 18th edition of the bi-annual event, currently scheduled for Saturday, May 9 at Villagio Town Center, 22762 Westheimer, from 6 to 9 p.m. The signature event (which has sold out three years running) will feature 200+ wine selections to taste, food specialties from 30+ restaurants, a broad selection of craft beer and an opportunity to shop local craft and artisan vendors. General admission tickets are $40 with entry at 6 p.m., with VIP tickets for $75 (one-hour early access, a VIP lounging area with premium wine, a pre-party and swag bag). A portion of ticket sales for the Katy Sip N Stroll benefits The Ballard House, with over $320,000 raised to date through event efforts.

Brenner’s on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, has moved its Jordan Winery Release Party event to Friday, June 5 (it was originally scheduled for the end of March), celebrating the debut of its 40th anniversary vintage of Cabernet Sauvignon. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Blue Bar and will feature a cocktail-reception-style party with passed hors d’oeuvres and gourmet food stations—all paired with Jordan wines. Tickets are $175 per person.

Houston’s first Mac Attack! (from the team behind Houston Grilled Cheese Fest) will now take place on Saturday, June 13 at Midtown Park, 2811 Travis, where local chefs and restaurants will be cooking up a variety of mac and cheese while competing for the best mac in town. Guests can enjoy unlimited samples and cast their votes in two sessions. Session 1 runs from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. (early entry at noon) and Session 2 runs from 5 to 8 p.m. (early entry 4:30 p.m.) and tickets are $54 for general admission and $74 for early entry.