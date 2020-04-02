Upcoming Houston Food Events: Restaurant Workers Relief and Easter To-Go

Times are tough for everyone, including the hospitality industry. But that doesn't mean all hope is lost, as Houston's food community has proven to be a strong one. Here's a look at what's going on in the food world during the COVID-19 crisis, including ways you can help, restaurants to support, and some tasty Easter to-go options.

Riel, 1927 Fairview, has partnered with The LEE Initiative and Maker's Mark to launch the Restaurant Workers Relief Program, packing and offering 250-300 free to-go dinners to hospitality employees who have been laid off or had a significant reduction in work every day from 4 to 6 p.m. Texans star Deshaun Watson even made a helpful donation to the program, which will provide meals for hundreds of affected workers in the coming days. All funds donated from Houston at leeinitiative.org go directly back to Houston, keeping the relief kitchen at Riel open longer and feeding more people. Note: Riel is also open for curbside service Monday to Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m.

Chicken Salad Chick has launched its 'Feeding the Front Line' initiative at all five Houston area locations, delivering food and sweet treats to nurses, doctors, EMTs and other medical professionals in the area. For all guests that purchase one large Quick Chick or Family Meal Deal, the restaurants will donate one to front line workers. Guests are able to order online or visit the store for takeout/curbside pickup.

Create-your-own stir-fry chain Genghis Grill is giving back to those on the front line. For a limited time, it will be offering 20-percent off all carryout or call-ahead ordering to health care workers and first responders with a medical I.D. or badge. The offer is available at any location.

As grocery stores run low on essential food items (like bread), Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, 1051 Heights, will be offering its fan-favorite Dutch Crunch Bread on the Ike’s app. Guests can purchase a bag of 6 for only $4.99 on the app. The sandwich shop will also be creating a tutorial on how to become your own sandwich wizard @ikessandwiches.

Wholesome Pies, 250 Assay, in Redemption Square is offering DIY take home pepperoni pizza kits for $25. Each kit includes two 12” pizza dough, housemade pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan and extra flour to make the pizza.

Roka Akor, 2929 Weslayan, has added new takeout and delivery options, including Family Packs for $24 and ways to donate to the Employee Relief Fund. That includes the Drink and Donate 20/20 Deal, where with every bottle of wine or sake purchased, you will receive 20-percent off and the Japanese steakhouse will donate $20 to its Employee Relief Fund.

State Fare is offering Easter Sunday Brunch Kits for pre-order. Photo by Lisa Gochman

State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, hasn’t forgotten about Easter, offering Easter Sunday Brunch Kits available for pic up Friday, Saturday and Sunday (April 9-12) between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. The at-home brunch cooking kits feed six to eight people and are available by pre-order only (order by Wednesday, April 8). Cost is $83.20 (after 832 Houston area code) and includes a Deviled Egg Kit to make a dozen deviled eggs, Easter Egg Dye Kit & Children’s Activity Book, two dozen eggs, eight ready-to-cook biscuits, jar of State Fare strawberry jam, two pounds of applewood smoked bacon, two pounds of housemade breakfast sausage, two pounds of butter, a four-pound honey baked ham and Southern style Breakfast Potato Kit. Customers can also add some extras for an additional charge, including a Pancake Kit ($7.13), Mimosa Gallon ($15) and Bloody Mary Kit ($30).

Easter pre-orders can be placed at Del Frisco's Grille , 1900 Hughes Landing, and Double Eagle Steakhouse, 5061 Westheimer, by Thursday, April 9. Del Frisco’s Grille will offer a choice of one appetizer, salad, main course and side including the Smoked Salmon Platter, the Del Frisco's Grille Salad, Glazed Ham and Mac & Cheese for $60 per person (two person minimum), including a complimentary order of deviled eggs.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse will also offer a choice of one appetizer, salad, main course, side and dessert including Sous Vide Bacon, Classic Caesar Salad, Prime Rib with Au Jus and Horseradish Cream, Chateau Potatoes and Strawberry Cheesecake for $60 per person (two person minimum). Additionally, all wines under $400 are now 50-percent off at both restaurants.