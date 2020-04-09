Upcoming Houston Food Events: Cookie Delivery and Filet from a Food Truck

Times are tough for everyone, including the hospitality industry. But that doesn't mean all hope is lost, as Houston's food community has proven to be a strong one. Here's a look at what's going on in the food world during the COVID-19 crisis, including restaurants and farm stands to support, a food truck pop-up and a way to get cookies delivered straight to your door.

The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak, is hosting a food truck pop-up featuring classic dishes by executive chef Robert Del Grande on Thursday, April 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. The truck will be parked in front of the restaurant, offering eats from Gulf crab tostadas and bacon-wrapped quail to coffee-crusted filet mignon with jalapeño cheese grits. There are frozen margaritas to-go, too. Guests can drive through and order without getting out of the car (enter the parking lot on Post Oak by La Table and then pull out on Ambassador Way). Food can also be pre-ordered at 713-804-1800 or eat@theanniehouston.com.

Ouzo Bay and Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer, are rallying in support of the restaurant industry this Easter holiday. On Friday, April 10, both restaurants will distribute free Easter D.I.Y meal kits to restaurant industry professionals, featuring fresh produce, cheese, rice and pork for a family of four. The packs are available on a first-come, first-serve basis with proof of industry employment for the first 150 industry guests beginning at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last. Additionally, each package includes recipes from the culinary teams at Ouzo Bay and Loch Bar so families can create a delicious holiday meal in the comfort and safety of their home.

Montrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, is now offering Provisions Boxes, available for pre-order for pick-up or delivery on Saturdays for $50. Each box contains a bounty of produce from local farm partners, Good Thyme Farms, plus farm eggs, two Lira Rosa cheeses, Latteria Vecchio & Cacchiota al Pepe, two Mancini pastas, Rosie housemade Ragú Napolentano sauce, Whitehurst Farms ground beef, and chef Felipe Riccio's Cacio e Pepe recipe. In addition, Goodnight Hospitality, with the help of the vendors above, pledges to donate 100 boxes each week to its industry friends whose employment and livelihood have been affected by COVID-19; and each MCW Provisions Box purchase includes an additional community provisions box on top of that.

Hope Farms, 10401 Scott, is hosting its weekly Farm Stand on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, offering its fresh produce and eggs in a drive-thru style farmer’s market and adding new local products each week (including things like frozen pizzas from BOH Past & Pizza and honey from HIVE Bee Farm). Orders can be placed online and picked up at the market, or purchased on-site. Those who live in surrounding communities can ask about neighborhood discounts.

All Lupe Tortilla locations are open for curbside pick-up and delivery (within 10 minutes of a location), with margaritas, beer and wine available. Order ahead or hit the express drive-thru menu for a selection of favorites. Temporary hours are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Fluff Bake Bar cookies can be pre-ordered for pick-up or delivery. Photo by Julie Soefer

For the first time ever, Fluff Bake Bar is shipping its cookies. Houston orders inside the 610 Loop will be delivered the next day, and all other orders will be shipped Monday-Wednesday via USPS priority mail (two-three days). Each box contains a dozen cookies for $30 — three Couch Potato cookies, made with potato chips, cornflakes, marshmallows, pretzels and milk chocolate chips; three Unicorn Bait sugar cookies with birthday cake crumble and sprinkles inside; three classic Chocolate Chip; and three Snickerdoodles, a sort of sugar cookie rolled in cinnamon, sugar and a touch of cardamom.

Goode Company has launched Goode Company Grocers, an online portal bringing groceries from its commissary straight to your door, from fresh, local produce and pantry staples to Goode Company signature menu items. Available for next-day delivery in a select area, the market lineup includes items like milk, produce, spices, and paper goods to family meals, a butcher shop, a bakery, outdoor grilling essentials, liquor kits, original desserts and more. Delivery is $10 ($50 minimum order) or free for orders over $150, and you can order by 4 p.m. for next-day service.