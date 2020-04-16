Upcoming Houston Food Events: Antone's and Bun B Relaunch the Hot Wang Sandwich

Times are tough for everyone, including the hospitality industry. But that doesn't mean all hope is lost, as Houston's food community has proven to be a strong one. Here's a look at what's going on in the food world during the COVID-19 crisis, including a charitable sandwich, free eats for first responders and curbside family meals.

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West T.C. Jester, and Bun B have relaunched the Hot Wang sandwich, with 50-percent of the proceeds benefiting Bun B’s newly selected charity, Houston Music Foundation, which was recently launched to help struggling musicians in Harris County who can no longer work due to COVID-19. The Hot Wang sandwich sells for $8.95 and features a breaded and fried chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce, served with crispy bacon and blue cheese-ranch dressing on a Ciabatta bun by Bread Man Baking Co.

First responders will now receive one free meal a day, seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the former Willie G’s restaurant location, 1605 Post Oak (first responders including Fire, Police, Paramedics and EMT must arrive in uniform or show their badge/identification to receive their meal). The promotion will continue every day until business returns to normal, and Landry's concepts will continue to offer to-go, curbside and delivery services during this time.

Sorriso Modern Italian Kitchen, 2 Waterway Square, has begun offering curbside to-go service, preparing family-style favorites such as risotto arancini, paccheri short rib ragu, Texas red fish, rigatoni bolognese and individual-sized pizzas. The Italian trattoria will also be offering a selection of wine for $20 per bottle to add to every meal. Order Tuesday through Saturday (must be placed by 1 p.m. for same day curbside service to be picked up between 4 and 7 p.m.). To order, call 832-839-5436 or email smile@sorrisoitaliankitchen.com.

On Friday, April 17, Pondicheri chef Anita Jaisinghani will be leading a virtual cooking class in collaboration with The Tasting Collective. The class, titled Restaurant In The Home Series: PT. 2, will provide a platform for individuals to learn the ins-and-outs of Indian cooking. Participants will learn to prepare three courses: Yogurt Raisin Dip, Lentil Kofta Curry, and Apple Crumble. In addition, a moderated Q&A session will take place during the last 30 minutes of the cooking session.

While The Tasting Collective events are typically only accessible to paying members ($99 annual membership in Houston), the group is allowing both members and non-members to participate in the online class at the same price point of $30 (with 50-percent of sales going directly back to Pondicheri). The ticket price includes access to the livestreamed class, a pdf booklet with step-by-step instructions for cooking each course, and a recording of the class after its completion.

Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy, will continue to offer its Crawfish Packages (great timing for National Crawfish Day on Friday, April 17). Specials include five pounds with two potatoes and two pieces of corn for $25, ten pounds with three potatoes and three pieces of corn for $45, and 15 pounds with four potatoes and four pieces of corn for $65. You’ll also find eats from grilled oysters and shrimp po’ boys to crawfish pistilette. Curbside pick-up is available, as well as delivery options are available through their partners SpeedyFood, DoorDash, and ChowNow. Call 281-646-0700 or order online.

Clark Cooper Concept chefs — including chef Jane Wild from The Dunlavy, chef Michael Hoffman from Brasserie 19 and chef Jorge and Davide from Coppa — have teamed up to create “Clark Cooper Family Meals” available for pre-order and with delivery and curbside pickup at Coppa Osteria, 5210 Morningside, available. Featuring nightly specials like Thanksgiving Thursday, Ibiza’s Paella Sunday, Taco Tuesday, Mediterranean Night, and Gumbo Friday, all meals are portioned for couples and families of four or six, ranging in price from $14 to $22 per person. Order online.

Our Menu of Menus® Extravaganza returns this September. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

New date alert! In light of the continuing developments of the COVID-19 virus, the Houston Press has further postponed its annual Menu of Menus® Extravaganza 2020 date until Tuesday, September 1. The event will now take place at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, from 7 to 10 p.m. Advanced General Admission tickets ($59) include entry, unlimited food and drink sampling from top area restaurants, plus entertainment. Advanced VIP tickets ($89) include entry into the event one hour early unlimited food sampling alongside drink samples, entertainment and complimentary valet before 6:30 p.m. All tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored for the rescheduled September 1 date.