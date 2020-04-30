Upcoming Houston Food Events: Eat and Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Times are tough for everyone, including the hospitality industry. But that doesn't mean all hope is lost, as Houston's food community has proven to be a strong one. Here's a look at what's going on in the food world during the COVID-19 crisis, including curbside delivery, Cinco de Mayo specials and more.

In addition to its curbside and delivery menu, Frank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer, has launched a Take & Bake menu of prepared meals with simple heat and eat instructions. Customers can order items such as chicken pot pie with pulled chicken, carrot, mushroom, green peas and pastry crust; buttermilk chicken tenders with smoked Gouda mac n' cheese; and healthier options like grilled salmon with cauliflower puree, market vegetables and herb butter.

Roka Akor, 2929 Weslayan, has added a new Japanese Wagyu Package for $99 per person to its Family Meal Menu. The package includes four ounces of A5+ Takamori "Drunken Wagyu," Fingerling Potatoes with shiso chimichurri, Wagyu beef and kimchi dumplings, and crispy Brussels sprouts with Japanese mustard vinaigrette and bonito flakes. Find the entire takeout and delivery menu online.

The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak, will be offering a variety of specials for Cinco de Mayo weekend starting on Friday, May 1, including the Ninfa’s famous fajitas with the option to add grilled Tampico or bacon-wrapped shrimp. On Tuesday, May 5, DJ Felipe Galvan will be playing curbside at the Ninfa’s Uptown location from 5 to 7 p.m.

Hungry’s, 14714 Memorial, 2356 Rice, will be offering Taco Trays from Saturday, May 2 through Saturday, May 9. The Taco Trays come with nine tacos (three spicy beef, three chicken tinga, and three ahi tuna), a side of tortilla ships, salsa, and queso for $45; or get the Seitan Vegan Tacos family feast for $45 (feeds four); and add on frozen mango margaritas to go.

EXPAND Pick up Fajita Fiesta Kits at Cyclone Anaya's. Photo by Usman Dhanani

Houstonians can celebrate Cinco de Mayo with carryout fiesta kits from Cyclone Anaya's, available to preorder. Get the Fajita Fiesta Kit ($50), with beef and chicken, onions and peppers, rice and beans, cheese, pico, guacamole and tortillas; or the Taco Party Kit ($35), featuring ground beef, crunchy taco shells, lettuce and tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and rice and beans for four. Make it a party with Margarita Fiesta Kit (six to seven servings) for $60 or a Premium Jumbo Margarita for $10.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop invites guests to take at-home fiestas to the next level with fresh Mexican favorites including chips and guacamole, tacos and margaritas. In addition to its regular menu, enjoy packages like the Taco Family Meals package, available in two sizes: regular ($35, serves four to six) and large ($50, serves six to eight). Order online or by calling your local shop. Additionally, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has partnered with Avocados From Mexico to gift 100 lucky winners with free chips and guacamole for a year. Anyone who purchases Fuzzy’s guacamole on Cinco de Mayo (Tuesday, May 5) and uses the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Rewards app will be eligible to win. After May 5, 100 winners will be randomly selected and each winner will have one order of free chips and guacamole added to their Rewards account each week for 52 weeks.