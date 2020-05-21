Upcoming Houston Food Events: Memorial Day Brunch and a Stay-At-Home Wine Dinner

Times are tough for everyone, including the hospitality industry. But that doesn't mean all hope is lost, as Houston's food community has proven to be a strong one, with restaurants pivoting to takeout and some returning to in-house dining as Texas slowly reopens. Here's a look at what's going on in Houston's food world right now, from Memorial Day brunches and margaritas to in-house and stay-at-home wine dinners.

Katy Asian Town favorite Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial, will be rocking Malaysian Curry Crawfish Deals all Memorial Weekend, from Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25. Get the mudbugs for $11.99 for two pounds, $24.99 for five pounds and $45.99 for ten pounds with a complimentary bottle of locally brewed iBurn hot sauce. Limited supply. Pre-orders welcome.

Molina's Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 7901 Westheimer, is honoring those who served by offering $6.50 Molina's Margaritas all day Saturday, May 23 through Monday, May 25. Featuring 100-percent agave tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lime and simple syrup, get the drinks shaken or frozen.

This Memorial Day weekend, Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener Street, is inviting locals to celebrate what it’s calling "National Wine Weekend" (National Wine Day is also on Monday, May 25). The wine bar will be offering three wine flights for $15 to $18, each featuring two-ounce pours of three different wines, on Friday, May 22 through Sunday, May 24. Sip through the Bravante Vineyards Flight, showcasing favorites from Howell Mountain; an"Around the World" Flight, showcasing varietals from Italy, South Africa and Argentina; and a featured Sparkling Flight, showcasing wines made with the Méthode Champenoise. Mutiny will also be offering select bottles at 20 percent off and launching its Sunday Brunch menu.

State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, will be serving its brunch menu on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with reservations and to-go orders available. The comfort food spot is also offering an at-home BBQ Grilling Kit (with a bag of charcoal included) for $83.20. The kit features burgers for four — with Akaushi patties and buns, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, State Fare’s signature burger sauce, and bread and butter pickles — plus corn on the cob with elote seasoning, one pound of jalapeño and cheddar sausage and a pint of pickle dip with housemade bbq chips. Deadline to order is Saturday, May 23 and the kits can be picked up Saturday – Monday during business hours. Call 832-831-0950.

EXPAND Spend your Monday digging into fried chicken & biscuits. Photo by Kimberly Park

In honor of the national day of remembrance, Dish Society will host a Monday Memorial Day brunch until 3 p.m. at all locations. Guests can treat their favorite service members to a socially distanced meal on one of Dish Society’s patios, or order online for curbside takeaway or delivery.

In recognition of Memorial Day, Landry’s restaurants will be showing their appreciation for our nation’s heroes, inviting active U.S. military members, veterans, nurses, doctors and first responders including firefighters, police, paramedics, and EMT to enjoy 10-percent off a well-deserved meal on Monday, May 25.

In a slow return to normalcy, Ouisie’s Table Restaurant, 3939 San Felipe, will host its first post lockdown in-house Wine Dinner event on Thursday, May 28. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., guests can enjoy a four-course dinner — with dishes from Vuelvo De La Vida to a Surf & Turf with quail, seabass and tenderloin — plus paired wines from Burgundy for $55 per person plus tax and gratuity. Because the restaurant is limited to 50-percent capacity and preventative safety measures are in place, reservations are required. Unlike wine dinners held in the past, this one can be served at times reserved by the guests (parties no larger than six allowed). Call 713-528-2264.

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will put on its third Stay At Home Wine Dinner, along with French Country Wines, on Thursday, May 28. The four-course Stay-At-Home Burgundy Wine Dinner invites guests to reserve curbside pickup of both food and wines, then set a festive table at home, follow the simple reheating instructions, and join fellow wine enthusiasts, the hosts, and a possible winemaker or two in France for a dinner party via Zoom at 7 p.m. Guests will dine on escargot, Jolly Farm organic chicken chasseur, a special blackberry dessert and more. Cost is $78 plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-827-8008.