Upcoming Houston Food Events: March Madness Deals and a Special Ten-Year Anniversary

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

As a woman-owned bakery and cafe, led by an all women of color executive team, Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, spending Women’s History Month shining a light on the important contributions of women in spite of barriers such as gender discrimination and pay inequality. For the month of March, the bakery will be telling the stories of the products on its menu that were inspired by the women in their lives, including Mom’s Chocolate Cake, Jennifer’s Birthday Cake and Carmelitas.

Pluckers Wing Bar will be bringing back its fan-favorite “March Badness” competition and offer Lucky Longshot specials during the Final Four for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament. The contest will only run online for the second round of the tournament, Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19, and participants will be asked to choose the losers of the games rather than the winners. One winner who correctly chooses each of the losers will win a $1,000 Pluckers gift car. In addition to this competition, Pluckers will also be featuring four "Lucky Longshot" specials during the Final Four games, where specials will take place if the lowest seeded teams in the Sweet Sixteen make it to the Final Four. Throughout the tournament, from the first round on Monday, March 15 to the finals on Monday, April 5, Pluckers will also offer $1 off 34-ounce Michelob Ultras and Bud Lights for dine-in guests.

Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd, will be celebrating the ravioli by serving king crab stuffed ravioli topped with parmesan butter and a pepperoncini sauce. The special will run from Thursday, March 18 to Saturday, March 20. And in honor of Passover, Doris is offering cakes to-go for $35 each, including a dairy-free orange cake with almond décor and nut-free flourless chocolate mousse cake. The cakes are to be ordered by March 22 and will be ready for pickup on Saturday, March 27 for Seder dinner.

Brennan's Of Houston, 3300 Smith, will host its next Date Night Cooking Class on Friday, March 19 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Executive chef Joey Chavez is introducing sous chef Lexy Garcia to host the interactive dine-in, in-room cooking demonstration with wines. In celebration of National Women's History Month, the meal is inspired by notable women, with courses including Matagorda Bay Oysters Ella (inspired by Ella Brennan) with creole oyster dressing and maitre'd butter, Gulf Shrimp Enchilada (Lexy Garcia) and Gateau a l'Orange (inspired by Julia Child). Cost is $150 for two and seating is limited.

Revival Market, 550 Heights, is celebrating ten years this month, taking a look back at the past and calling in some Revival vets for a mini food fest in the parking lot on Sunday, March 21. To keep the celebration as COVID-friendly as possible, the outdoor event will be divided into two time slots, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. or 2-5 p.m. The chef lineup includes Ryan Pera, Marcelo Garcia, Amber Vandagriff, Adam Garcia, Adam Dorris, Matt Womack, Gary Ly, Rebecca Masson and more; and Morgan Weber will be leading drink tastings at each session. Tickets are $65 and include food from all participating chefs, two drink tickets, the drink tastings, live music and access to the raffle. All proceeds from the event will be donated to No Kid Hungry, and the goal is to raise $10,000 to honor ten years.