Upcoming Houston Food Events: March Madness Deals and a Holi Celebration

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer, is celebrating March Madness with different food or drink specials during each round of the NCAA basketball tournament, including $4 select drafts during Round 1 (3/19-20), $8 Crush Flights for Round 2 (3/21-3/22), Sweet 16 $6 Old Fashions (3/27-3/28). A $12 Burger/Beer Combo for the Elite 8 (3/29-3/30), and a Final Four and Championship Game whole fried chicken and martini package for $50 (4/3 and 4/5). Guests ca unlock the March Madness Specials during the live games by dining in and following Loch Bar’s local Instagram.

As 2021 is the Year of the Ox, several Katy restaurants have banded together to created Oxtailpalooza, benefiting The Ballard House. On Sunday, March 21, get “Taking the Ox By the Tail” carne guisada at Los Muertos BBQ, 25551 C, 102 Kingsland; on Sunday, March 28, don’t miss the Ultimate Curry Oxtails at Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway; and look out for specials from Sapore Ristorante Italiano, That’s My Dog, and Scholars & Scoundrels.

On Wednesday, March 24, Brennan’s wine guy Marcus Gausepohl and a few of his wine rep friends will present four wine pairing selections tableside at an Argyle Wine Dinner in the Courtyard at Brennan’s, 3300 Smith. Wines and menu are TBD. Guests can choose seatings anytime between 6 to 7 p.m. in the courtyard. Cost is $112 plus tax and gratuity and seating is limited (and socially-distanced).

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will host an Influences of Germany Wine Dinner on Thursday, March 25, looking at wines from France’s Alsace to Vienna and pairing the German-influenced wines with a multi-course dinner of Austrian-style food — think brut rose from Austria paired with a boneless quail schnitzel and pepper milk gravy and a Pinot Noir from Baden, Germany coupled with seafood in phyllo dough. The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $95 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-528-2264.

Pondicheri celebrates the ancient Hindu festival, Holi, with colorful, bright and vibrant specials. Photo by Ajna Jai

In celebration of Holi, one of India’s most beloved holidays, Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, will feature a variety of vibrant specials from Friday, March 26 to Sunday, March 28. As color is a main theme of Holi, and chef Jaisinghani’s specials will reflect that, from vibrant green dosas and a Holi sandwich to bright beet dosa with beet, tomato chutney, yogurt chutney and sesame seeds.