Upcoming Houston Food Events: Brunch with the Bunny and a New Lunch

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Agricole Hospitality will host a Virtual Wine/Sake Tasting on Saturday, March 27 at 5 p.m.

Zoomers will be tasting four wines and two sakes. Each spirit will be sampled in a four-ounce bottle and a Revival Market charcuterie box will be included, as well. Tickets are $65, with $10 from each ticket will be donated to Ill Have What She's Having to support healthcare for women in the hospitality industry. Wine/Sake pick-up will be on Friday, March 26 at Revival Market, 550 Heights.

La Table, 1800 Post Oak, has expanded its services and will now be offering lunch Wednesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The lunch menu includes delicious dishes, such as the Atlantic Salmon Salad and the Fried Chicken Sandwich. In addition, the modern, French-inspired restaurant is also offering a $29 three-course Prix Fixe menu which is available all day on Tuesdays and Wednesdays along with the Happy Hour Beverage Menu, for lunch on Thursdays through Saturdays, and an Early Bird Dinner Special from 5 to 7 p.m. The Prix Fixe menu features the La Table classics, such as the Avocado Cucumber Salad, Herb Roasted Chicken Breast and the beloved Gâteau Marjolaine.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will host The Famille Perrin Wine Dinner at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, highlighting organic wines of the southern Rhone Valley. Chef Philippe Verpiand and the team will feature four selected wines from the famed Rhone Valley winery, each wine paired with a dishes from sauteed shrimp and charred cantaloupe, a nod to spring, to housemade pork and duck pate, rack of lamb and a warmed goat cheese in almond crust. The cost is $124 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 832-668-5808 or go online.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse has partnered with The Hess Collection to offer a four-course Hess Wine Dinner ($90 per person). Diners will sip their way through Hess’ Sauvignon Blanc Shirtail Ranches, Chardonnay, Lion Tamer Red Blend, and Cabernet Sauvignon Allomi alongside dishes like the Roasted Golden Beet Salad, Scallops a La Meuniere, Filet Mignon with Colbert Sauce or Chilean Sea Bass with Mushroom Tarragon for their main course. The entire table must participate. There is also an At-Home Hess Wine Dinner For Two for $175 package, and including four courses with one bottle of Hess Collection Chardonnay and one bottle of Hess Cabernet Sauvignon Allomi, two wine glasses, house-made chocolate truffles and tasting notes to bring all of Fleming’s impeccable wine education home. The specials are available now through June 17.

Guests and little ones are invited to Brunch with the Bunny at Brennan's, 3300 Smith, on Friday, April 2 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The day will feature brunch classics, live bunnies on the patio, photos with the Easter Bunny and desserts for the table. Cost is $30 per kid (plus a $20 photo fee) and $45 per adult (with a mimosa on the house). h

On Thursday, April 15 at 5 p.m., Bludorn, 807 Taft, is continuing his Southern Smoke Chef Collaboration series, as chef Aaron Bludorn teams up with celebrated Austin chefs Rick Lopez (La Condesa) and Fermin Nunez (Suerte) for an exclusive one-night-only culinary experience benefitting Southern Smoke Foundation's Winter Relief fund. Reservations are required for tickets at a cost of $105++ per person.