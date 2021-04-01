Upcoming Houston Food Events: A BierHaus Goes Tex-Mex and a New South Texas Breakfast

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

In celebration of April Fools Day on Thursday, April 1 (though this is no joke), King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T.C. Jester, will transform into King's Cantina, offering Tex-Mex classics and a festive drink menu from noon to 9 p.m. Dine on carne asada tacos, cheese enchiladas, fish tacos and more; and expect live music, full décor and new uniforms for the occasion, too.

Several Houston bars and restaurants are offering Astros Opening Day specials on Thursday, April 1, including $1 hot dogs, $5 Orbit Shots, Breggy Bombs Shots and crawfish from Bagzz of Bugzz during the evening at Bobcat Teddy's Ice House, 2803 White Oak; games on the giant LED outdoor TV screen and food from Authentic Rendition Mexican food truck until 10 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday night at East End Backyard, 1105 Sampson; and a special on Orange Crush and Breggy Bomb Shots, plus a special for a burger and a pint of beer for $12 at Revelry on Richmond, 1613 Richmond.

Black Restaurant Week Houston’s palate-pleasing showcase will go down from Friday, April 2 through Sunday, April 11, with prix fixe brunch, lunch, and dinner menus at participating restaurants within the area. This year’s participants include Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill, Lost and Found, Fainmous BBQ, Nyah’s Pasta Kitchen, Craft Burger and The Funnel Cake House, among others.

Owner Sylvia Casares revisits her family breakfast gatherings with a new South Texas Breakfast menu at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge Pkwy, available on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Guests can feast on grilled pork chops with ranchera sauce, migas, a taco platter, chorizo con huevos, papas con huevo and huevos rancheros, as well morning favorites like pancakes and omelets.

Galiana’s Tex Mex & Agave Bar, 24110 Northwest Freeway Suite 500, will host an in-restaurant, private Tequila & Wine Dinner on Wednesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy a welcoming drink followed by three-courses paired with premium tequila cocktails and wine, with highlights including crab and shrimp stuffed avocado, carne asada with chipotle sauce, and cajeta volcano a la mode. Cost is $75 per person. Call 832-653-6853.