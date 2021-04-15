Upcoming Houston Food Events: Suck Down Mudbugs and Jam to Live Music

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

In honor of Autism Action & Awareness Month (April), healthy fast-casual restaurant Flower Child has partnered with The Autism Community in Action, donating a portion of all sales at all of its locations on Friday, April 16. The funds will support TACA’s mission to provide education, encouragement and hope to families living with autism through “coffee talks” webinars, mentorship programs and more.

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will host a Courtyard Social: Crawfish Boil from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. Guests are invited to celebrate spring with a Texas-Creole Crawfish Boil (with all the fixin’s) out in the restaurant’s picturesque courtyard. Tickets are $40 per person and include all-you-can-eat crawfish and a selection of sides. The event is rain-or-shine.

On Saturday, April 24 from noon to 4 p.m., Goode Company’s Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, will host an open-to-all crawfish boil in partnership with Young Professionals in Energy. Attendees can enjoy unlimited crawfish, corn and potatoes, plus live music and dancing. Pre-sale tickets are $35 until April 19, and $45 between April 20-24. A portion of the event proceeds will go towards YPE’s community outreach initiatives.

Alicia’s Mexican Grille, 20920 Kuykendahl will host a multi-course Tequila & Wine Dinner at its Spring location on Saturday, April 24 at 7 p.m. Dine on tequila and wine-paired dishes such as spring salad with watermelon fig balsamic, filet with porcini mushroom agave demi glace and mini banana crostata with tequila-infused cajeta. Cost is $75++ per person.

On Saturday, May 1 from 1 to 5 p.m., Brenner’s on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, is welcoming back its signature Spring Wine Fest. Attendees can enjoy sips of exclusive wine from award-winning vineyards alongside light bites from seven Landry’s concepts in Brenner’s beautiful scenery, plus live music and a Kentucky Derby hat contest with prizes. The event is held rain or shine and tickets are $99 plus tax.