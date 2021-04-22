Upcoming Houston Food Events: Derby Day Juleps and a Chick’nCone from Slim Thug

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Chick’nCone, 1919 North Shepherd, has partnered with local celeb Slim Thug to raise funds that will support youth in low-income Houston communities, creating the ‘Still Tippin’ Cone” inspired by the artist’s favorite Kickin’ Ranch flavor and Mac & Cheese topping. The restaurant will donate $1 for every cone sold to the Boss Life Foundation, Slim Thugs’ nonprofit that focuses on education programs for young men ages 8 to 24. Slim will make appearances at the Heights restaurant for a fan meet at greet at 4 p.m. on Thursdays, April 22 and May 6, and the ‘Still Tippin’ Cone will be available on those two dates and during each weekend following.

Now through Tuesday, April 27, Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, will be offering the Banh Mi taco ($4.25) at all locations in Texas (Austin, Dallas, Plano and Houston). The limited-time taco is made with Tenderbelly pork shoulder, chile tomatillo sweet and sour sauce, carrot-daikon escabeche, basil and cilantro.

Del Frisco’s Grille is offering a Gary Farrell Wine Dinner on Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m., offering in-restaurant or virtually and featuring a four-course dinner paired with hand-picked Gary Farrell Wines. Highlights include chilled lobster cocktail, Chilean sea bass with spring vegetable ragu, prime NY strip with Pinot and roasted grape butter and chocolate pecan torte with raspberry coulis. Tickets are now on sale for $125 per guest for the in-person dinner or $190 per couple for virtual dinner.

On Saturday, May 1, guests can enjoy a Maker’s Mark Derby Day brunch as well as drink and takeout specials from Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd. Those watching the race at home can get Kentucky Derby Julep and Snack Kits for Two ($60), available Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1. $10 Maker’s Mark cocktail flights will be available both dine-in and to-go on Saturday, May 1. Also on Saturday, the Maker’s Mark Derby Day brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features three courses and cocktail pairings for $45 per person. Enjoy choices such as bacon deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes with crawfish remoulade, Hugo’s hot chicken sandwich, five-spice smoked duck leg with savory bread pudding, wood-grilled whiskey salmon, spaghetti carbonara, and blackberry cobbler with Maker’s Mark bourbon ice cream. Call 713-521-2239 for reservations.

After a year of pivoting with the JulepToGo delivery model, Julep, 1919 Washington, is reopening with its annual Derby Day party on Saturday, May 1. From noon to 6 p.m., guests can enjoy drinks from four satellite bars, two main bars, mint julep carts, a spirit-free cocktail bar and the JulepToGo truck, plus special features including bbq and smoked oysters by Blood Brothers BBQ and Feges BBQ, a Topo Chico station and Spritz bar, lawn games and a live DJ set, T-shirt pop up by Vinyl Ranch and a live stream of the race. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. After the festivities, the bar will be open until 2 a.m. and the Derby Day menu will be available on both May 1 and 2.

River Oaks District seafood tavern Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer, will celebrate “Big Hat Weekend” with a “best hat” contest and several bourbon-inspired cocktail specials, benefitting local nonprofit Bo’s Place, on Saturday, May 1. Spirit features include a Maker’s Mark Flight with Maker's Mark, Maker's 46, Maker's Loch Bar Private Select and Marker's Cask Strength ($22), Loch Bar’s rendition of a Mint Julep and a Maker’s Gold Rush cocktail with an edible gold leaf — both cocktails available for $10 or you can upgrade to Loch’s Maker’s Loch Bar Private Select for an additional $5. The eatery will also offer Kentucky Hot Brown Sliders served open face ($16). Offers are available all day on Saturday.