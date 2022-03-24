Upcoming: Mico’s Hot Chicken Day and an Epic Two-Night Dinner Collaboration

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Sushi hand roll pop-up Norigami (which pops up monthly in the Hidden Omakase space) is teaming up with chef-driven sando concept Sandoitchi for an exclusive two-night dinner event at Hidden Omakase, 5353 West Alabama, on Monday, March 28 and Tuesday, March 29, each offering two seatings at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a ten-course, collaborative tasting menu ($200 per person) with sample menu items including an A5 Hokkaido wagyu don with Koshihikari rice blend, pickled mustard greens and Jidori egg; Hokkaido scallop crudo with gochujang, basil oil, smoke sea salt and cilantro; and a strawberry and cream sando with strawberries, jam, Chantilly cream and sea salt.
The Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston, 1101 Milford, continues its Aperitivo Italiano series by introducing the second wine tasting of the year: Aperitivo Italiano — Wine Down in Piemonte presented by Ross Tefteller of Dionysus Imports on Tuesday, March 29 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Milford House. Tickets are $30 for ICCC members and $35 for non-members. Reserve online or call 713-524-4222 ext. 7.
March 30 has officially been designated Mico’s Hot Chicken Day, and to celebrate, the Houston-born, Nashville-inspired chicken joint will celebrate with its First Annual Mico's Hot Chicken Day at 1603 North Durham. Guests can expect live music and games, a comedian, a Saint Arnold beer tent with samples and the first-ever Mico’s Hot Wing Challenge. The fun goes down from 5 to 9 p.m.
Galiana’s Tex Mex and Agave Bar, 24110 Northwest Freeway, is hosting a Tequila and Wine Dinner on Wednesday, March 30 beginning at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy a private dining experience that includes handpicked tequila and wine, paired with a three-course dinner. Highlights include shrimp-topped roasted corn poblano soup, pepper-crusted filet mignon topped with bourbon demi-glace and traditional Mexican arroz con Leche served with raisins and fresh berries. Cost is $89++ per person and reservations are required. Call 832-653-6853.
The 9th annual Houston Barbecue Festival will take place at Humble Civic Center Arena Complex, 8233 Will Clayton, on Sunday, April 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. This year’s list of participating bbq joints includes fan favorites like Blood Bros BBQ, Brett's BBQ Shop, CorkScrew BBQ, Feges BBQ, Gatlin's BBQ, Harlem Road Texas BBQ, JQ's Tex Mex BBQ, Killen's Barbecue, Ray's BBQ Shack, Roegels Barbecue Co, Truth BBQ and a whole lot more. Tickets are $70 general admission including unlimited sample portions and $130 for VIP with one hour early entry, unlimited sample portions, one drink ticket and a T-shirt.