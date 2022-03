Upcoming: Mico’s Hot Chicken Day and an Epic Two-Night Dinner Collaboration

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:Sushi hand roll pop-up Norigami (which pops up monthly in the Hidden Omakase space) is teaming up with chef-driven sando concept Sandoitchi for an exclusive two-night dinner event at, 5353 West Alabama, on Monday, March 28 and Tuesday, March 29, each offering two seatings at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a ten-course, collaborative tasting menu ($200 per person) with sample menu items including an A5 Hokkaido wagyu don with Koshihikari rice blend, pickled mustard greens and Jidori egg; Hokkaido scallop crudo with gochujang, basil oil, smoke sea salt and cilantro; and a strawberry and cream sando with strawberries, jam, Chantilly cream and sea salt.The Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston , 1101 Milford, continues its Aperitivo Italiano series by introducing the second wine tasting of the year: Aperitivo Italiano — Wine Down in Piemonte presented by Ross Tefteller of Dionysus Imports on Tuesday, March 29 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Milford House. Tickets are $30 for ICCC members and $35 for non-members. Reserve online or call 713-524-4222 ext. 7.March 30 has officially been designated Mico’s Hot Chicken Day , and to celebrate, the Houston-born, Nashville-inspired chicken joint will celebrate with its First Annual Mico's Hot Chicken Day at 1603 North Durham. Guests can expect live music and games, a comedian, a Saint Arnold beer tent with samples and the first-ever Mico’s Hot Wing Challenge. The fun goes down from 5 to 9 p.m., 24110 Northwest Freeway, is hosting a Tequila and Wine Dinner on Wednesday, March 30 beginning at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy a private dining experience that includes handpicked tequila and wine, paired with a three-course dinner. Highlights include shrimp-topped roasted corn poblano soup, pepper-crusted filet mignon topped with bourbon demi-glace and traditional Mexican arroz con Leche served with raisins and fresh berries. Cost is $89++ per person and reservations are required. Call 832-653-6853.The 9th annual Houston Barbecue Festival will take place at, 8233 Will Clayton, on Sunday, April 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. This year’s list of participating bbq joints includes fan favorites likeand a whole lot more. Tickets are $70 general admission including unlimited sample portions and $130 for VIP with one hour early entry, unlimited sample portions, one drink ticket and a T-shirt.