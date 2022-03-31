Upcoming Houston Food Events: Black Restaurant Week is Back with BBQ, Grilled Cheese and More

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine Black Restaurant Week Houston joins the nationwide showcase on Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 10. This year’s participants feature restaurants, food trucks, sweet shops and more including Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill, Davis St. at Hermann Park, Frenchy’s Chicken, The Fry Guys, The Funnel Cake Place, Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack and Twisted Grilled Cheese, among others; with events including a Rooted Brunch series on April 2, Black Chef Table on April 9 and more.
The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak, is hosting its first Supper Club of 2022 – Broadway Showtunes – on Sunday, April 3 beginning at 6 p.m. The dinner and show will feature passed hors d’oeuvres followed by a three-course prix-fixe dinner and the show featuring music from the Golden Age of Broadway to contemporary hits. Tickets are $250++ per person and reservations are required.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, launches its newest dining experience, a “Meet Our Meat” 12-course dinner and wine pairing offered in The Butcher Shop. Curated by executive chef Eduardo Montesflores, the dinner offers guests the rare opportunity to taste and compare the flavor components of B&B’s exclusive cellar cuts while learning about the meat and the dry-aging process, including a taste of the A5 Certified Kobe Beef. The 16-seat experience will be offered once a month as a guided tasting dinner, with the next date on Wednesday, April 6 for $375 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
With the first Passover Seder dinner beginning after nightfall on Saturday, April 16, the Passover kitchen at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant, 1743 Post Oak, is back in full swing, rocking matzo balls and chicken soup, gefilte fish and chicken liver, macaroons and more. Locals can preorder to-go by Friday, April 8 for pickup no later than 2 p.m. on Friday, April 15. The deli will close at 2 p.m. Friday, April 15 and reopen at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 17.
Chef Fest 2022 will celebrate all things local at Richmond’s Harvest Green Village Farm, 8939 Harlem Road, on Sunday, April 10 from noon to 4 p.m. Showcasing the agricultural offerings of the Houston region through the creative lens of Houston chefs, the day will feature small bites, local libations, add-on experiences, area musicians and Harvest Green farmers. This year’s talented participants include chefs Evelyn Garcia (KIN), Angelo Emiliani (Angie's Pizza and Café Louie), David Cordua (The Lymbar), Jeff Potts (93’Til), Martha Wilcox (Indianola), Michelle Wallace (Gatlin’s BBQ), Paris Anton (Vegan AF-ish), Victoria Elizondo (Cochinita & Co.) and more. General Admission event tickets cost $95 for adults and $20 for children and include unlimited bites, five drink tickets, farm tours and live music.
VIP tickets cost $135 for adults and $20 for children and include one-hour early admission, entry into a soft-serve station, unlimited bites, six drink tickets, farm tours, and live music. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local farms that contribute to a healthier Houston food system for all.