Upcoming Houston Food Events: Eat Good and Put a Stop to Food Waste

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Food rescue organization Second Servings is hosting its second annual Stop Food Waste Series this April, joined by 15 local restaurants to raise awareness of food waste and support its mission to fight hunger and end food waste in the community. Participating eateries will be showcasing a zero-waste inspired dish or cocktail throughout the month, and each will include a donation to Second Servings. This year’s roster of participants includes 93’ Til, Common Bond, Concura Italian Bites, Dessert Gallery, El Topo, Four Seasons Hotel Houston, The Grove, Guard and Grace, Hando, Hotel Granduca, Kanpai Club, Local Foods, Russo’s New York Pizzeria, Traveler’s Table and Winnie’s, among others, with highlights from vegetable scrap croquette bites at Hando to El Topo's chicken leg quarter with birria consommé and a gin martini infused with oyster shells and oyster mushroom butts at Winnie's.
In honor of the Art Car Parade riding through Downtown this Saturday, April 9, fun-loving charity bar Angel Share, 924 Congress, will be popping specials on Saint Arnold’s Art Car IPA all day long.
Blossom Hotel Houston, 7118 Bertner, will be hosting a “Lunar Evening” in partnership with the Houston Astronomical Society and True Anomaly Brewing Co. on Friday, April 15 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the hotel’s rooftop. Attendees will be invited to view the moon, stars and planets through the high-powered telescopes alongside a tasting with True Anomaly and gourmet bites. The event is open to the public and hotel guests and tickets are $35, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the Houston Astronomical Society to fund educational programming in the city.
Feges BBQ is hosting a Crawfish Boil & Easter Party at its Spring Branch location, 8217 Long Point, on Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring an egg hunt at 11:30 a.m., pictures with the Easter Bunny from noon to 2 p.m. and live music from 1 to 3, plus all the crawfish and beer and games for the kids.
Asian-inspired food fest and night market Umami Fest is going down at Aveva Stadium, 2055 Mowery, on Saturday, April 16, featuring street food vendors like Migo Saigon Street Food, The Pho Fix, Beard Papa’s and more. Guests can hit up the fest to eat, shop and enjoy entertainment from noon to 10 p.m.
Tax Day is Monday, April 18, and Grimaldi’s will celebrate the end of tax season by offering its 12-inch traditional cheese pizza for $10.40. Customers can upgrade to a pesto or white pizza with garlic for another two bucks. The offer is valid for dine in, to-go and online ordering (redeem online with code TAXDAY22).
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is hosting an all-you-can-eat Crawfish Boil in the Courtyard on Tuesday, April 19 from 4 to 7 p.m.. Guests can suck down mudbugs with all the fixin’s, plus a welcome cocktail and Creole bread pudding for dessert. The party will take place rain or shine and tickets are $55 per person plus tax and gratuity.