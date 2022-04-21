Upcoming Houston Food Events: Star Wars Day and Eat Great Food for a Great Cause

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Administrative Professionals Day falls on Wednesday, April 27, and Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, invites administrative professionals to get some well-deserved thanks with special prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Lunch ($30++ per person) features three courses (or skip the dessert course and opt for a glass of Prosecco) with choices from crab cakes and caprese salad to grilled lamb chops and tres leches; while dinner ($45++ per person) offers options including tandoori chicken, pistachio-crusted flounder and beef tenderloin medallions in morel cream sauce.
On Thursday, April 28, Holocaust Museum Houston and Kenny and Ziggy’s are hosting a Chef Supreme Tasting Party, in conjunction with the exhibition Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an exclusive Texas viewing at Holocaust Museum Houston. Guests can expect a night of noshing by acclaimed deli man Ziggy Gruber and chef Benjy Levit of Local Foods Houston; and James Ginsbur, son of RBG and her husband/chef Supreme Martin Ginsburg, will be in attendance sharing personal stories about growing up in the iconic American family.
Festivities will take place at Kenny and Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant, 1743 Post Oak Blvd., from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $180 including the tasting, Chef Supreme cooking apron and the cookbook “Chef Supreme,” with proceeds benefiting Holocaust Museum Houston.
Guests are invited to the Ashes & Diamonds Wine Dinner with Michael Hughes at Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, on Thursday, April 28 beginning with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by a seated dinner at 6:30. Cost is $195 per person plus tax and gratuity and highlights include gravlax with caviar, bone marrow with escargot, braised beef and roquefort pie, elk loin with rösti potatoes and truffled jus, and dark chocolate sponge cake with espresso mascarpone.
The inaugural HTX Whiskey Weekend at City Place, 1250 Lake Plaza, takes place from Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1, kicking off with Friday’s East Meets West Dinner, followed by a series of ticketed seminars, special movie screening and A Taste of City Place ticketed tasting event on Saturday; and finally, a Waffles, Whiskey & Wheels outdoor brunch event on Sunday.
Star Wars fans will want to check out the special National Star Wars Day themed dinner at MAX’s Wine Dive – Washington, 4720 Washington, on Wednesday, May 4 beginning at 7 p.m. Chef David Dorger takes inspiration from the iconic move series to create a four-course menu, with dishes like the Millennium Falcon black bean cake with romesco sauce; Dianoga Tentacles octopus with roasted fingerling potatoes and chorizo; Tauntaun Ribs with cheese grits; and the Carbonite Caramel, a coffee jelly drizzled with salted caramel, almond brittle and whipped cream. Cost is $100 a person with wine pairings. Call 713-880-8737 for reservations.
Following a two-year hiatus, Four Seasons Hotel Houston is hosting Celebrity H-Town Chefs Against Cancer on Wednesday, May 4 from 6:30 to 9 p.m., featuring 12 Houston restaurants joining together in a night of food, drink, music and impactful fundraising. This year’s participating restaurants and chefs include Toro Toro’s Richard Sandoval and Rafael Villalpando, Brennan's of Houston chef Jose Arevalo, Rafael Morales of Carrabba’s, Guard & Grace’s Troy Guard, Loro chef Marcos Leal, Pastore’s Chris Davies, Roma’s Keven Bryant, LJ Wiley of Trattoria Sofia, Uchi’s Kevin Tien, Stanton Bundy of Traveler’s Table and Xochi’s Hugo Ortega.
The event will also feature a silent auction with proceeds benefiting Camp H-Town, the summer sleep away camp at Four Seasons Hotel Houston to provide kids who have been touched by cancer with a fun and safe camp environment at no financial cost to the campers’ families. Tickets are $175.