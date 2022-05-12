Upcoming Houston Food Events: Barbecue Brisket Meets Ramen at a Local Favorite

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Ramen and BBQ unite at Ramen Tatsu-Ya
, 1722 California, on National Barbecue Day, Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, when the noodle shop is bringing back its beloved Smoked Shoyu Brisket Ramen, a collaboration with Kemuri Tatsu-Ya— the restaurant group’s Texas izakaya that specializes in smoked meats, yakitori and izakaya classics. The limited-time, craveworthy bowl features a slab of brisket and smoked shoyu, plus its signature Tonkotsu broth and thin-gauge noodles, charred jalapeño, ajitama
(marinated soft-boiled egg), menma
(bamboo shoots) and scallions. Get it dine-in and to-go daily beginning at 11 a.m. while supplies last.
On Thursday, May 19 from 4 to 7 p.m., Ouisie’s Table
, 3939 San Felipe, invites guests to take a casual stroll through Bordeaux, as seven different Bordeaux wines will be poured for sampling at various locations around the restaurant with paired foods to match. Cost is $60 per person plus tax and gratuity and there will also be a welcome cocktail included. Reservations are recommended. Call 713-528-2264.
Chef-owner Sylvia Casares is ready to spread a little grilling knowledge on Saturday, May 21, with a hands-on grilling class held at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen
, 1140 Eldridge, from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests will learn to make beef fajitas, corn, flour tortillas, salsa, Mexican rice and South Texas bean soup, plus potato salad the way Casares’ mom made it in Brownsville. Cost is $75 per person which includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.
The Spot Lounge & Bar
, 4709 Emancipation, will host its “Sweet 16” Anniversary Party on Saturday, May 21 from 3 to 8 p.m. The neighborhood hangout, believed to be the oldest operating Black-owned bar in the Third Ward, will cheer to 16 years with drinks and jams, fierce chess matches, live DJs and throwback specials.
On Wednesday, May 25 at 6 p.m. Truluck's
, 5350 Westheimer, invites guests to celebrate National Wine Day with an exclusive five-course Rioja wine dinner led by Emma Otero, USA Brand Manager West for La Rioja Alta, S.A. and Truluck’s director of beverage, Dave Mattern. Pairings include Smoked Pearl Grouper Croquettes, Charred Octopus Salad, White Shellfish Gazpacho, Iberico Pork Pluma and Dark Chocolate Rioja Cake and seats
are $400 per guest, inclusive of tax and gratuity.